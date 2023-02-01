NBA trade rumors: ‘Half the league’ after Hawks’ Bogdan Bogdanovic; Warriors interested in Matisse Thybulle

There is now just more than a week until the 2023 NBA trade deadline on Thursday, Feb. 9, which means teams across the league are working harder than ever to either bolster their squad for the stretch run or move their best players to get into a better draft position.

As the deadline for making deals moves closer, the rumor mill will only get more active. Here’s a look at the latest around the league.

‘Half the league’ calling Hawks about Bogdanovic

Despite pulling off a blockbuster trade for Dejounte Murray in the summer, this season has not gone to plan for the Hawks, who enter Wednesday sitting in eighth place in the Eastern Conference at 25-26 and have dealt with even more internal drama around Trae Young and head coach Nate McMillan.

There has been a steady stream of Rumors coming out of Atlanta in recent weeks, Mostly about the status of forward John Collins. But while the Hawks haven’t been able to find many suitors for Collins, their phone has been ringing off the hook about Bogdan Bogdanovic. Per Sam Amick, “half the league” has been calling the Hawks to gauge the possibility of a deal.

At this point, however, the Hawks do not appear inclined to move the 30-year-old, who is averaging 15.4 points, 3.4 rebounds and 3.1 assists per game, and is one of their best 3-point shooters at 36.7 percent. It seems as though it would take a major offer to get the Hawks to reconsider their stance.

Matisse Thybulle’s defensive capabilities have never been in question; the 76ers wing made the All-Defensive Second Team in 2021 and 2022, and finished fourth in the league in steals last season at 1.7 per game. Whether he can do enough on offense to stay on the floor and make his defense worthwhile, however, has always been up for debate.

While the Sixers tried to make it work in the past, they’ve been less interested in doing so this season. Thybulle is down to just 12.1 minutes per game, and has only made spot starts here and there. With an uncertain restricted free agency approaching this summer, the team could look to move him at the deadline.

If so, he will have suitors, including the Golden State Warriors and Sacramento Kings, according to the Philadelphia Inquirer. The Warriors have been short on defensive-minded wings since losing Gary Payton II and Otto Porter Jr. in the summer, while the Kings could really use a defensive stopper as they make their playoff push.

Knicks looking at Bey

The New York Knicks’ roller coaster season is heading downhill again, as they’ve lost six of their last eight games to fall back to seventh place in the Eastern Conference at 27-25. They’re still just two games back of the Miami Heat for a top-six spot, however, and figure to be one of the more active teams at the deadline; it’s no secret they want to get back to the Playoffs after missing out last season.

To that point, they are interested in Detroit Pistons wing Saddiq Bey, per SNY. The Pistons have had a disastrous season and currently sit in last place in the Eastern Conference at 13-39. Everyone assumes they will be Sellers at the deadline, and teams have been making calls about a number of their players — most notably Bojan Bogdanovic.

Whether Bey will be on the move remains to be seen, but with just one year left on his contract after this season, perhaps there’s a deal to be had. It seems likely that the Knicks, or any other team, will really have to make it worth the Pistons’ while, however. Although Bey perhaps hasn’t improved as much as the team would have hoped since his Rookie season, he’s still a big, physical wing who has made 37 percent on catch-and-shoot 3s this season, and Rebuilding teams aren’t eager to let players like that go.