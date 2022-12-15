NBA trade rumors: Full list of players who become eligible to be traded on December 15
Among the list of key dates on this year’s NBA calendar, Thursday, Dec. 15 stands as one of the most important.
While teams have had the ability to execute trades all season, Dec. 15 marks the unofficial beginning of the trade season. Why? Because it’s Dec. 15, over 70 players that signed contracts in the 2022 offseason became eligible to be traded.
Of course, different contract stipulations bring about different trade restrictions and there are a number of players that are still ineligible to be moved, but the large new group of eligible players means that teams will have more negotiating flexibility and power on the trade market.
Just how many players are now trade-eligible? Below, find a full list of players that can now be included in deals, as well as their salary for the 2022-23 season.
Which NBA players become trade eligible on Dec. 15?
Of the most notable players are the two highest-paid on the list: Philadelphia’s James Harden and New York’s Jalen Brunson, neither of whom are likely to be moved.
Among players worth monitoring in trade talks are:
- Chicago’s Goran Dragic and Andre Drummond, should the struggling Bulls part ways with Veterans
- Dallas’ JaVale McGee, who has fallen out of the team’s rotation
- Los Angeles’ Damian Jones and Juan Toscano-Anderson, in the event the Lakers need to match salary in a trade
- Utah’s Collin Sexton, if the Jazz take on the role of Sellers to focus on the future
|Player
|Team
|Salary
|Aaron Holiday
|Hawks
|$1,836,090
|Frank Kaminsky
|Hawks
|$1,836,090
|Danilo Gallinari
|Celtics
|$6,479,000
|Luke Kornet
|Celtics
|$2,133,278
|Sam Hauser
|Celtics
|$1,637,966
|Justin Jackson
|Celtics
|$1,836,090
|Noah Vonleh
|Celtics
|$1,836,090
|Patty Mills
|Nets
|$6,479,000
|Edmond Sumner
|Nets
|$1,968,175
|Markieff Morris
|Nets
|$1,836,090
|TJ Warren
|Nets
|$1,836,090
|Kessler Edwards
|Nets
|$1,637,966
|Yuta Watanabe
|Nets
|$1,836,090
|Andre Drummond
|Bulls
|$3,200,000
|Derrick Jones Jr.
|Bulls
|$3,200,000
|Goran Dragic
|Bulls
|$1,836,090
|Ricky Rubio
|Cavaliers
|$5,853,659
|Robin Lopez
|Cavaliers
|$1,836,090
|Raul Neto
|Cavaliers
|$1,836,090
|JaVale McGee
|Mavericks
|$5,461,219
|Theo Pinson
|Mavericks
|$1,836,090
|Bruce Brown
|Nuggets
|$6,479,000
|Davon Reed
|Nuggets
|$1,902,133
|DeAndre Jordan
|Nuggets
|$1,836,090
|Marvin Bagley III
|Pistons
|$12,500,000
|Kevin Knox II
|Pistons
|$3,000,000
|Rodney McGruder
|Pistons
|$1,836,090
|Donte DiVincenzo
|Warriors
|$4,500,000
|And Mychal Green
|Warriors
|$1,836,090
|Jalen Smith
|Pacers
|$4,670,160
|James Johnson
|Pacers
|$1,836,090
|John Wall
|Clippers
|$6,479,000
|Lonnie Walker IV
|Lakers
|$6,479,000
|Damian Jones
|Lakers
|$2,298,385
|Troy Brown Jr.
|Lakers
|$1,836,090
|Thomas Bryant
|Lakers
|$1,836,090
|Juan Toscano-Anderson
|Lakers
|$1,836,090
|Caleb Martin
|Heat
|$6,479,000
|Udonis Haslem
|Heat
|$1,836,090
|Joe Ingles
|Bucks
|$6,479,000
|Jevon Carter
|Bucks
|$2,100,000
|Serge Ibaka
|Bucks
|$1,836,090
|Wesley Matthews
|Bucks
|$1,836,090
|Kyle Anderson
|Timberwolves
|$8,780,488
|Bryn Forbes
|Timberwolves
|$1,836,090
|Nathan Knight
|Timberwolves
|$1,836,090
|Austin Rivers
|Timberwolves
|$1,836,090
|Jalen Brunson
|Knicks
|$27,733,332
|Isaiah Hartenstein
|Knicks
|$7,804,879
|Jericho Sims
|Knicks
|$1,639,842
|Mike Muscala
|Thunder
|$3,500,000
|Bol Bol
|Magic
|$2,200,000
|James Harden
|76ers
|$33,000,000
|PJ Tucker
|76ers
|$10,490,000
|Daniel House Jr.
|76ers
|$4,105,000
|Montrezl Harrell
|76ers
|$2,463,490
|Bismack Biyombo
|Sun
|$1,836,090
|Damion Lee
|Sun
|$1,836,090
|Josh Okogie
|Sun
|$1,836,090
|Gary Payton II
|Trail Blazers
|$8,300,000
|Drew Eubanks
|Trail Blazers
|$1,836,090
|Malik Monk
|Kings
|$9,472,219
|KZ Okpala
|Kings
|$1,902,133
|Matthew Dellavedova
|Kings
|$1,836,090
|Chima Moneke
|Kings
|$1,017,781
|Gorgui Dieng
|Spurs
|$1,836,090
|Otto Porter Jr.
|Raptors
|$6,000,000
|Juancho Hernangomez
|Raptors
|$1,836,090
|Justin Champagne
|Raptors
|$1,637,966
|Collin Sexton
|Jazz
|$16,500,000
|Simone Fontecchio
|Jazz
|$3,205,128
|Delon Wright
|Wizards
|$7,804,878
|Taj Gibson
|Wizards
|$1,836,090
|Anthony Gill
|Wizards
|$1,836,090