NBA Trade Rumors: Dallas Mavs Showing ‘No Indication’ Christian Wood Is Available

There has been a lot of speculation surrounding the future of Dallas Mavericks big man Christian Wood this season. After being acquired from the Houston Rockets via trade over the summer, many assumed Wood would automatically become the Mavs’ starting center. However, Dallas signed veteran center JaVale McGee in free agency two weeks later and promised him the starting gig. After McGee was benched seven games into the season, Dwight Powell took over as the starting center.

Thirty-two games into the season, it appears the Mavs have finally come to their senses, as Coach Jason Kidd has started Wood next to Luka Doncic in two consecutive games – Dallas got off to fast starts in both games despite splitting the mini-series with the Minnesota Timberwolves.

In 29 games, Wood is averaging 17.2 points and 8.1 rebounds while shooting 53.6 percent from the field, including 38.7 percent from deep. His timing on defense has gotten better as well as the season has progressed. In the Mavs’ 104-99 win over the T-Wolves on Wednesday night, Wood had two blocks, and one of them was a clutch rejection that came with under two minutes remaining.

According to a report from Bleacher Report’s Chris Haynes, Wood might not be on the trade market at all, despite previous speculation.

“Rival teams have begun monitoring what the Dallas Mavericks intend to do with center Christian Wood,” Haynes wrote. “Dallas has yet to show any indication that he has been made available for a trade, but some teams believe that could change soon.”

The likely reason why some Rival teams think Dallas’ stance could change soon is because of Wood’s upcoming contract extension eligibility. He will be able to sign an extension of up to four years and $77 million as early as Christmas Eve. If for some reason the Mavs don’t offer an extension, or if they do offer one and Wood declines to sign it, then the trade speculation will pick up again.

For now, though, the Mavs are going to continue to see how starting Wood next to Doncic could potentially change their season’s trajectory, especially with a softer schedule coming up. Doncic and Wood have natural chemistry on the floor together, and overall, it appears that Wood is having a good time in Dallas.

