NBA Trade Rumors: Dallas Mavs Have ‘Expressed Interest’ in New York Knicks’ Immanuel Quickley

As the NBA trade season continues to gain momentum, the latest rumor involving the Dallas Mavericks involves the team that tampered with Jalen Brunson’s free agency last offseason.

According to a report from HoopsHype’s Michael Scotto, the Mavs have expressed interest in New York Knicks guard Immanuel Quickley.

“Another Knicks player whose name has circulated in the rumor mill this season is Immanuel Quickley. Several teams, including the Bucks, Mavericks, Wizards, and others, have expressed interest in Quickley, league sources told HoopsHype,” writes Scotto.

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button