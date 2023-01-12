NBA Trade Rumors: Could Knicks Pursue Trade For Spurs’ Doug McDermott?

The San Antonio Spurs are currently in the middle of a rebuild, making them a natural seller at the NBA trade deadline. With a variety of veteran talents like Jakob Poeltl, Josh Richardson, and Doug McDermott, there is a wide range of options for them to add more assets.

McDermott stands out as a logical trade chip for the Spurs. He’s 31, many contenders can use shooting, and he’s set to earn $13.75 million during the 2023-24 season. While his skill set takes some pressure off some of the key options on the Spurs, there is a growing logjam at the four spot after the team’s use of the No. 9 overall pick to select Jeremy Sochan.

