NBA trade rumors: Bucks take step toward potential Jae Crowder deal; Mavs drawing interest for key role player

The 2023 NBA trade deadline is next week and the rumor mill has begun to overflow with potential trade targets. We’re starting to get a clearer picture of who the buyers and sellers are ahead of the deadline, but we’ve yet to see any deals that will seriously change the landscape for the rest of the season. As we get closer to the Feb. 9 deadline the Rumors will only heat up and we should start to see some deals happen over this week.

Let’s take a closer look at some of the latest rumors.

The Suns-Crowder saga should come to an end by the trade deadline after the two sides agreed that he would remain away from the team while they found a suitable deal for him. Crowder hasn’t played this season after reports surfaced during training camp that he was unhappy about losing his starting spot to Emerging role player Cam Johnson. Crowder has drawn trade interest from several teams around the league, including the Miami Heat and Atlanta Hawks, but the Suns have only granted permission to the Milwaukee Bucks to meet with the 3-and-D forward, per The Athletic.

The Bucks and Suns have reportedly been in serious talks for some time now on a trade package for Crowder, which would include sending Jordan Nwora, George Hill, Serge Ibaka and second-round draft compensation to Phoenix. However, the two sides may look to expand the deal in hopes of the Suns getting a forward back in the trade from another team. Crowder would fit it perfectly with Milwaukee’s style of play from a defensive standpoint, and would give them a boost in Perimeter shooting, as the Bucks rank just 16th in 3-point percentage.

Hawks declined Jazz’s trade for Collins

It’s been reported several times that Utah has interest in Hawks forward John Collins, and apparently it went as far as Atlanta putting together a trade framework to get something done. Earlier in the season the Hawks asked for Malik Beasley and Jarred Vanderbilt in exchange for Collins, per The Athletic. But when Utah countered back with asking for a first-round pick Atlanta declined and the talks stalled.

Despite that bump in the road, Utah’s interest in Collins remains “strong,” even though from a logistical standpoint it doesn’t make much sense given the presence and All-Star Ascension of Lauri Markkanen this season. Aside from the Jazz, the Houston Rockets have also shown interest in Collins, although newly promoted Hawks president Landry Fields has made it clear to the Jazz and any other interested team that they aren’t desperate to get rid of Collins, who is averaging 13.5 points and 7.7 rebounds per game. It’s unclear exactly what the Hawks want in return for Collins, but given the potential trade that could’ve happened with the Jazz it looks like Atlanta is trying to add some wing depth and perimeter defense.

Given that Dallas made the Western Conference Finals a season ago, the first half of the season has been a disappointment. Luka Doncic has played at an MVP level like always, and yet the Mavericks are just 26-25, which luckily is decent enough for the No. 7 spots in a chaotic West this season. However, it’s been reported that Doncic has been more involved in personnel talks, which signals that he wants this roster to improve. There haven’t been many Rumors surrounding what Dallas could do ahead of the trade deadline, but the Jazz have shown “strong interest” in forward Dorian Finney-Smith, per The Athletic.

Finney-Smith is undoubtedly Dallas’ best on-ball defender. Over the years he has developed his 3-point shot to the point where last season he was knocking them down at a 39.5 percent clip. His efficiency has taken a step back this season at 34.8 percent from deep, but since returning from nearly a month away due to a hip injury Finney-Smith is averaging 11.3 points and shooting 36.1 percent from 3-point territory. All that being said, though, Dallas is said to have a high asking price for Finney-Smith, and would only move him if it netted them a “star-caliber” player.

A few days ago it was reported by Yahoo Sports that the Nuggets were “gauging” the trade interest around second-year guard Bones Hyland. That has now advanced to active trade conversations, per The Athletic. The Timberwolves are said to be interested in the high-energy guard who is averaging 12.3 points and shooting 37 percent from deep. In exchange for Hyland, the Nuggets are reportedly looking for defensive-minded frontcourt players, in addition to a first-round pick. The decision to move Hyland stems from the Nuggets wanting to free up some cap space for the impending free agency of backup guard Bruce Brown, in addition to reported clashes between Hyland and Nuggets head Coach Michael Malone.

Hornets Sellers is multiple players

Amidst a disappointing season in Charlotte, the Hornets are open to trading Mason Plumlee and Kelly Oubre Jr, per The Athletic. Jalen McDaniels has drawn interest from teams like Suns, Raptors, Jazz, Pacers and Spurs, however the Hornets have placed a high value on the forward. With McDaniels set to hit unrestricted free agency this summer Rival teams may just wait until this summer to try and sign him. In regards to Plumlee, it has been reported that the Hornets are looking for a first-round pick in exchange for the big man.

Oubre is the more intriguing target between the two players, given he’s averaging a career-high 20.2 points per game. But he’s been out for the past month while recovering from left hand surgery to repair a torn ligament. That injury occurred on Jan. 3, and he was expected to be out for 4-6 weeks, which puts his earliest return right before the trade deadline. However, if he doesn’t return within the next week, then his trade value may go down, limiting what the Hornets can get in return for him.