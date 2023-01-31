NBA Trade Rumors: Boston Celtics, Toronto Raptors Linked to San Antonio Spurs’ Jakob Poeltl?

As the NBA season continues to draw towards the trade deadline, speculation regarding where San Antonio Spurs big man Jakob Poeltl will be playing next has elevated to an all-time high with two teams becoming front runners for the Center’s services.

“Several teams are increasing their pursuit of Spurs center Jakob Poeltl, and it appears a move to the Eastern Conference could be possible ahead of the deadline,” The Athletic writes. “The Raptors and Celtics are among the teams expressing interest in Poeltl, sources say. The 27-year-old will be arguably the top unrestricted free agent big man in July.”

