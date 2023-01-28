NBA Trade Rumors: 5 Destinations for San Antonio Spurs’ Jakob Poeltl – Los Angeles Lakers? Golden State Warriors?

Touting one of the NBA’s youngest rosters, the San Antonio Spurs could be compelled to move on from their 27-year-old center Jakob Poeltl by the Feb. 9 trade deadline.

Bleacher Report listed five teams who could be interested in acquiring Poeltl sometime in the next two weeks or so. Here’s why each of the destinations make sense for Poeltl …

Los Angeles Clippers

In a highly competitive western conference, the Clippers find themselves in the thick of the action at fifth in the Western Conference standings. They are allegedly targeting a backup big man for their incumbent 5 in Ivica Zubac so that they can take advantage of a healthy Kawhi Leonard and Paul George.

Boston Celtics

Boston has been linked to Poeltl and has a recent precedent in trading with the Spurs, as exhibited by last season’s trade of Derrick White for Josh Richardson and Romeo Langford and a first-round pick.

Despite the relationship, the Celtics seem an unlikely destination due to their current roster construction, with Robert Williams III and Al Horford already commanding the bulk of the minutes at the fifth position.

Toronto Raptors

Currently, in possession of all their first-round picks for the foreseeable future, Toronto could easily make an enticing offer to the Spurs to take advantage of touting star wings Scottie Barnes and Pascal Siakam or get the Spurs to bite on their trade asset in ascending young wing potentially, OG Anunoby.

Los Angeles Lakers

The Lakers find themselves forced to embrace a win-now mentality. With star player Anthony Davis having a history of injury concerns, it would make sense for them to acquire Poeltl not only because of the defense he could provide them with but also because it would allow Davis to play his natural position of power forward.

With an aging roster comes a rebuilding period. If the Lakers were to trade the Spurs their 2027 and 2029 first-round picks, they could prove to be a goldmine for San Antonio down the road.

Golden State Warriors

The Warriors are an appealing trade partner primarily because they have former No. 2 overall draft pick James Wiseman. The 21-year-old center has struggled with injuries during his young career but still possesses immense upside that San Antonio could unlock.

Given the Warriors aging Big Three of Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, and Draymond Green, they could be inclined to trade the upside of Wiseman for a more established Veteran in Poeltl.

