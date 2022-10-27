NBA Trade Rumors: 4 Russell Westbrook trades for the Lakers to consider

What happens when an irresistible force meets an immovable object? Well, the Los Angeles Lakers are apparently looking to solve the riddle.

Four games (and four losses) into the 2022-23 NBA season and Russell Westbrook has yet to be traded. After an offseason full of rumors, trade proposals, and options, Westbrook is still a Laker, and nothing has changed.

If anything, Los Angeles’ shooting has gotten worse, as both Carmelo Anthony and Malik Monk are no longer on the squad. With Matt Ryan as the only true shooter on the team, the Lakers’ offense has been exposed time and time again.

Rob Pelinka reportedly plans on waiting at least 20 games before re-opening discussions on potential Westbrook deals, but fans aren’t all too pleased with that idea. Their 0-4 record could quickly turn to 0-5, 0-6, and so on, and since the New Orleans Pelicans own the right to swap draft picks with the Lakers, tanking for Victor Wembanayama isn’t an option.

But that leaves one important question – what Westbrook trades would be available for the Lakers?

The teams that have been frequently mentioned are the Utah Jazz, Indiana Pacers, Charlotte Hornets, and San Antonio Spurs. And according to Brian Windhorst of ESPN, Pelinka has been pitching “two, three and four-team trade packages throughout the summer and fall.”

So, with that in mind, what are some potential deals Lakers fans can halfheartedly look forward to?

Russell Westbrook trade idea for the Indiana Pacers

Pacers get: Russell Westbrook, 2027 1st; Lakers get: Buddy Hield, Myles Turner

Old faithful. Until Westbrook gets traded, this deal will be brought up time and time again. However, if the Pacers start winning too many games, that’s where the Lakers could look to swoop in.

Indiana is one of the teams that should be looking to tank for Wembanyama, and because of that, having Hield and Turner could be a detriment to their Ultimate goal. By the time Thanksgiving rolls around, if they have one too many marks in the win column, accepting a package with only one of LA’s two firsts could be worth it.

Russell Westbrook trade idea for the Utah Jazz

Jazz get: Russell Westbrook, 2023 1st (via MIA), 2027 1st (via LAL); Lakers get: Jordan Clarkson, Duncan Robinson, Malik Beasley; Heat gain: Kelly Olynyk

In the spirit of Pelinka’s desire to create multi-team trades, here’s one that could work out for all parties involved. The Heat would get a big pair next to Bam Adebayo, the Lakers would get some much-needed shooting and depth, and the Jazz would get Picks and an expiring contract.

The reason behind Miami’s involvement in this deal would be for the Lakers to take on Robinson’s contract. Sure, it would diminish their cap space next summer, but this would help them put a better team around LeBron James and Anthony Davis, regardless. Utah wouldn’t have to eat Robinson’s long-term money, so the Lakers would only have to trade one of their future firsts.

Plus, per Kevin O’Connor of The Ringer, “sources expect the Lakers and Jazz to resume talks later in the season.”

*LAL and MIA would have to swap irrelevant picks/cash to make a deal work because each team must swap pieces with each team involved.

Russell Westbrook trade idea for the San Antonio Spurs

Spurs get: Russell Westbrook, Juancho Hernangomez, 2023 1st (via TOR), Protected 2027 1st (via LAL), Lakers get: Doug McDermott, Josh Richardson, Khem Birch; Raptors get: Jakob Poeltl

This deal would be eerily similar to the three-team trade with Miami and Utah, as the Toronto Raptors would be playing a similar role – jumping in the deal to get a player and ensuring that the Lakers would only have to trade one first-round pick

San Antonio would further their Wembanyama efforts, the Lakers would get some solid (yet not quite as solid as the Jazz trade) depth, and the Raptors would land a big man upgrade in the form of a former player.

All that being said, SB Nation’s Spurs site, Pounding the Rock, pointed out an important fact – the Lakers don’t have much leverage in a Westbrook trade with San Antonio. Unless the Spurs win too many games, they don’t have any real reason to budget for what they would want from the Lakers. So unless they get into the depths of the season and are in the Play-In hunt, the Spurs seem unlikely to get in on the Westbrook action.

*LAL and TOR would have to swap irrelevant picks/cash to make a deal work because each team must swap pieces with each team involved.

Russell Westbrook trade idea for the Charlotte Hornets

Hornets get: Russell Westbrook, 2027 1st, 2023 2nd; Lakers get: Gordon Hayward, Kelly Oubre Jr., Mason Plumlee

As the season goes on, the Hornets could realize that the time to tank is now. Even when LaMelo Ball gets back, they don’t seem to carry much hope of making a playoff run in a stacked Eastern Conference. And if they decide that tanking is the right move, this deal should be towards the top of their list.

Landing a future first from the Lakers and a 2023 second-rounder would be a steal for three players who probably wouldn’t hold as much trade value in other deals. But for the Lakers, getting Hayward’s shot creation, Oubre’s shooting, and Plumlee’s playmaking at the center position (a spot where they don’t have many great options) would be very helpful.

As time goes on, Lakers fans will become more and more desperate for a Westbrook trade. But Pelinka, sitting on top of his shiny new contract extension, doesn’t seem to be in any rush.