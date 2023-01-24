NBA Trade Market: Eastern Conference Breakdown

New Orleans, La.- The NBA trade deadline is just a few weeks away, but deals are starting to be made. Teams that thought they were better than the play-in spots are starting to feel the pressure. So are the New Orleans Pelicans. Although there were only four trades in January last season, it’s time to start taking hard looks at several options.

Yesterday’s price is not today’s price after the Rudy Gobert trade. The Lakers-Wizards swap but some sense to the market but teams that truly believe in their NBA Finals potential will start upping the bid on the Pelicans. New Orleans is flush with future draft assets and has several desirable contracts for a wide range of teams.

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button