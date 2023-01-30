NBA Trade Idea: Los Angeles Lakers Acquire Mo Bamba From Orlando Magic?

ORLANDO – With just over a week before the NBA Trade Deadline, teams are scrambling to improve their teams as much as possible.

The Los Angeles Lakers, who kicked off the trade season a week ago by acquiring Rui Hachimura from the Washington Wizards, could be looking for more to Catapult the team out of the lottery.

Fastbreak Drew up a trade between the Lakers and Orlando Magic that sends Mo Bamba to Tinseltown for Patrick Beverley and two second-round picks.

