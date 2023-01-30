NBA Trade Idea: Los Angeles Lakers Acquire Mo Bamba From Orlando Magic?

ORLANDO – With just over a week before the NBA Trade Deadline, teams are scrambling to improve their teams as much as possible.

The Los Angeles Lakers, who kicked off the trade season a week ago by acquiring Rui Hachimura from the Washington Wizards, could be looking for more to Catapult the team out of the lottery.

Fastbreak Drew up a trade between the Lakers and Orlando Magic that sends Mo Bamba to Tinseltown for Patrick Beverley and two second-round picks.

“Falling out of the rotation in Orlando with the likes of Bol Bol, Moritz Wagner and now Jonathan Isaac seeing the floor more frequently, Mo Bamba is absolutely a key “buy-low” trade target for teams like the Lakers and there is a path to Rob Pelinka and Los Angeles’ front-office getting him from the Magic,” Fastbreak writes. “Since Bamba is making $10.3 million this season, the Lakers could use Patrick Beverley’s $13 million expiring deal as a matching outgoing salary in a trade scenario here while also attaching two future second-round picks in 2023 and 2024.”

The Magic is reportedly welcoming trades for a few Veterans on the roster, including Bamba, who doesn’t have any money on the Payroll guaranteed for next season.

Bamba is averaging 7.2 points per game this season, but shoots 39 percent from beyond the three-point line, which is an intriguing number that should have several teams, including the Lakers, calling the Magic with an offer for his services in the final stretch towards the playoffs.

The NBA Trade Deadline is set for next Thursday, Feb. 9 at 3 p.m

You can follow Jeremy Brener on Twitter @JeremyBrener.

Want the latest in breaking news and Insider information on the Magic? Click Here.

Follow The Magic Insider on Facebook.

Follow The Magic Insider on Twitter.

Want even more Orlando Magic news? Check out the SI.com team page here.