NBA trade deadline: Top teams to watch

Our NBA insiders are debating the biggest topics in the league. Sports Illustrated Senior Writers Chris Mannix and Howard Beck weigh in on the teams to watch as the NBA trade deadline nears.

Chris Mannix: So, Beck, with less than a month to go before the NBA trade deadline, there are a couple of things I’m sure of. First, it’s a seller’s market. There are far fewer teams looking to offload assets (Utah, maybe Toronto) than there are teams looking to beef up for the stretch run. Second, given how wide open the playoff field looks–catch the full-strength Warriors getting thumped by the skeleton Sun is tuesday? There will be a few facepalms from front-office members of teams that don’t make a move. So as we inch towards February, what’s the top team you are watching?

