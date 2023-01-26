NBA trade deadline 2023: Live updates, news, Rumors and deal tracker

With the Feb. 9 NBA trade deadline inching closer, the Detroit Pistons possess arguably the league’s hottest trade target.

Veteran Bojan Bogdanović has been the topic of many phone conversations in recent weeks for Pistons general manager Troy Weaver and Co., and understandably so. The 33-year-old is averaging a career-high 21.6 points while maintaining one of the most efficient shooting seasons (career-high 57.7 effective field goal percentage, per NBA.com) in his nine-year NBA career. Detroit currently has the league’s second-worst record, so it’s easy to see why teams are looking to the Pistons as sellers at the deadline. While that direction is usually the route many of the league’s cellar dwellers take this time of the year, it is my understanding that Detroit, at this point in time, isn’t eager to move off of Bogdanović.

Per league sources, as of late January, the Pistons, who have aspirations of turning a corner next season, would need significant value in return to consider moving Bogdanović within the next two weeks, with the minimum starting point being an unprotected first-round pick . Detroit values ​​Bogdanović highly and doesn’t want to move him unless an overwhelming offer makes too much sense.

Rival teams will continue to call, and the Pistons will continue to listen, but all indications so far are that teams aren’t yet willing to go above and beyond to pry Bogdanović away from the Motor City.

According to The Athletic‘s Shams Charania, the Cleveland Cavaliers, Dallas Mavericks, Milwaukee Bucks, New Orleans Pelicans, Los Angeles Lakers and Toronto Raptors are a handful of the teams that have registered interest in Bogdanović in recent weeks. So, what might some of the trade proposals look like? I had my co-workers and fellow beat writers who cover these teams send me trade proposals for Bogdanović. Afterwards, I put on my general manager hat to analyze each offer.

(Photo: Rick Osentoski / USA Today)