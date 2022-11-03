NBA Top Shot Maker Dapper Labs lays off 22% of workers

Dapper Labs, the non-fungible tokens (NFTs) company known for creating collectible Moments around NBA and NFL highlights, is laying off 22% of its company, according to a memo from its CEO.

The Vancouver-based company, which ranked No. 9 on the 2022 CNBC Disruptor 50 list, is the latest blockchain- and web3-focused company that has gone through layoffs amid the ongoing ‘crypto winter’ that has seen the prices of nearly all digital assets plummet.

More broadly, technology companies have been announcing layoffs and hiring freezes while moving to cut costs amid a worsening economic outlook, with venture-backed fintech companies Stripe and Chime also announcing staff cuts this week. Netflix, Spotify, Coinbase and Shopify have previously announced layoffs, while Amazon, Google parent Alphabet and Facebook owner Meta have also looked to reduce expenses through slowing hiring or reducing headcount.

“We know web3 and crypto is the future across a multitude of industries — with 1000x potential from here in terms of mainstream adoption and impact — but today’s macroeconomic environment means we aren’t in full control of the timing,” Dapper Labs Founder and CEO Roham Gharegozlou wrote in a message to employees on Wednesday night.

Dapper Labs had more than 600 employees before the layoffs, Gharegozlou wrote. The company will be “doubling down on what will move the needle and get the whole industry to its next inflection point — and pulling back on everything that doesn’t fit that focus,” he wrote.

A spokesperson for Dapper Labs confirmed the memo.