NBA Top Five Performances, Jan. 4: Jalen Brunson Has Career-Best 38 Points in Win Against San Antonio Spurs

TOP PLAYER OF THE DAY:

New York Knicks point guard Jalen Brunson has a career game with 38 points, seven rebounds and six assists. The Knicks are on a three-game winning streak after previously dropping five in a row.

OTHERS:

-Orlando Magic Rookie forward Paolo Banchero continued his consistent scoring season with a 25-point performance against the Oklahoma City Thunder. Banchero also had eight rebounds and seven assists and a highlight dunk on star point guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.

