NBA Top Five Performances, Jan. 29: Giannis Antetokounmpo Dominated the New Orleans Pelicans with a 50-Point Game

TOP PLAYER OF THE DAY:

There were question marks about whether Giannis Antetokounmpo was even going to play Sunday against the Pelicans.

Those questions were immediately answered with a dominant performance by the “Greek Freak.”

Antetokounmpo went 20 of 26 from the field for 50 points with 13 rebounds and four assists. It was his second 50-point game of the season, five off his career-high of 55. It was only the seventh time a player has scored 50 points on 75 percent shooting. Since returning from injury, Antetokounmpo is averaging 38.3 points, 12.8 rebounds and 4.5 assists.

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button