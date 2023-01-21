NBA Top Five Performances, Jan. 20: Russell Westbrook Has 29-Point Game in Thriller Against Memphis Grizzlies

TOP PLAYER OF THE DAY:

Russell Westbrook finished up Friday night with 29 points off the bench, including 12 in the fourth quarter. The Los Angeles Lakers’ intense game with the Memphis Grizzlies Featured scuffles between Grizzlies players and Undisputed co-anchor Shannon Sharpe.

OTHERS:

– Kyrie Irving’s 48-point performance gave the Brooklyn Nets a win against the Utah Jazz. Irving had 21 in the fourth quarter, accounting for 62 percent of the Nets’ points during the final period. This was Brooklyn’s first win since Kevin Durant suffered a knee injury against the Miami Heat.

– Jordan Poole exploded against the Cleveland Cavaliers with 32 points to give the Warriors a 120-114 win. Poole had to perform in the absences of Draymond Green, Andrew Wiggins, Steph Curry and Klay Thompson.

– Kawhi Leonard logged a season-high 36 points to defeat his former team, the San Antonio Spurs. Spurs Coach Gregg Popovich said, “He’s one of the finest players in the game. We’re talking about the very top of the list.”

– Jamal Murray got the first triple double of his career in a blowout win against the Indiana Pacers. The absence of MVP frontrunner Nikola Jokic allowed Murray to take control with 17 points, 14 assists and 10 rebounds.

Jayden Armant is a contributor to Inside the Heat. He is a student at Howard University. He can be reached at [email protected] or follow him on Twitter @jaydenarmant.