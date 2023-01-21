NBA Top Five Performances, Jan. 20: Russell Westbrook Has 29-Point Game in Thriller Against Memphis Grizzlies

TOP PLAYER OF THE DAY:

Russell Westbrook finished up Friday night with 29 points off the bench, including 12 in the fourth quarter. The Los Angeles Lakers’ intense game with the Memphis Grizzlies Featured scuffles between Grizzlies players and Undisputed co-anchor Shannon Sharpe.

OTHERS:

– Kyrie Irving’s 48-point performance gave the Brooklyn Nets a win against the Utah Jazz. Irving had 21 in the fourth quarter, accounting for 62 percent of the Nets’ points during the final period. This was Brooklyn’s first win since Kevin Durant suffered a knee injury against the Miami Heat.

