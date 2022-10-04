NBA top 100 rankings: Russell Westbrook among biggest snubs

The annual release of Sports Illustrated’s Top 100 list means two things: People being upset about the rankings of players on the list, and people being upset about the players who were left off. This story is dedicated to that latter group. Unfortunately, with only 100 spots available on the, uh, Top 100, hundreds of talented players are left off. Here are some of the reasons why a few big names couldn’t crack it in the century club…

Russell Westbrook

Within Russell Westbrook lies a talented basketball player. What we haven’t seen the last few seasons is how that player helps a team win in an NBA context. Westbrook is too inefficient to be the best player on a good team, and he’s too inflexible in his style of play to be a role player on a Championship team. It’s not easy and it’s not for shock value to leave Westbrook off the Top 100. Ask yourself this: Who are the players ranked ahead of Russ the Lakers wouldn’t try to move him for? If Westbrook commits himself to a wholly new style of play, he could easily be back in the Top 100 next year. As it currently stands, the Lakers are desperately trying to move him, and the question is not if but how many first-round picks the team will have to attach to bring back someone of rotational value. New Coach Darvin Ham won’t even promise Westbrook a starting spot despite him being the highest-paid player on the team. It’s a steep fall for the former MVP. Soon to be 34 years old, it’s unclear how much time Russ will have to turn his career malaise around.

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button