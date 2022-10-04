NBA top 100 rankings: Russell Westbrook among biggest snubs

The annual release of Sports Illustrated’s Top 100 list means two things: People being upset about the rankings of players on the list, and people being upset about the players who were left off. This story is dedicated to that latter group. Unfortunately, with only 100 spots available on the, uh, Top 100, hundreds of talented players are left off. Here are some of the reasons why a few big names couldn’t crack it in the century club…

Russell Westbrook

Within Russell Westbrook lies a talented basketball player. What we haven’t seen the last few seasons is how that player helps a team win in an NBA context. Westbrook is too inefficient to be the best player on a good team, and he’s too inflexible in his style of play to be a role player on a Championship team. It’s not easy and it’s not for shock value to leave Westbrook off the Top 100. Ask yourself this: Who are the players ranked ahead of Russ the Lakers wouldn’t try to move him for? If Westbrook commits himself to a wholly new style of play, he could easily be back in the Top 100 next year. As it currently stands, the Lakers are desperately trying to move him, and the question is not if but how many first-round picks the team will have to attach to bring back someone of rotational value. New Coach Darvin Ham won’t even promise Westbrook a starting spot despite him being the highest-paid player on the team. It’s a steep fall for the former MVP. Soon to be 34 years old, it’s unclear how much time Russ will have to turn his career malaise around.

Lonzo Ball

The Lonzo Ball from the first half of last season is not only a Top 100 player, he’s probably comfortably in the Top 75. This decision is injury-related and injury-related alone. Ball ended up playing in only 35 games last season, missed the entire playoffs, and recently underwent surgery on his left knee—his second since January. Ball said he went through the entire summer experiencing pain whenever he ran or jumped, two pretty significant motions for a basketball player. The Bulls don’t have a timeline on Ball’s return, and it’s possible he doesn’t return until late into the season. It hurts to leave Ball off, particularly as he started maximizing his potential with Chicago as an exciting defender, playmaker, and shooter. Ultimately, with Ball’s availability for the season up in the air, it was difficult to make the case he’d be one of the 100 best players in the coming year.

Christian Wood

Wood was a late cut, appearing in the late 90s on two rankings while being left off another. Wood is certainly talented, although it’s hard to separate his counting stats from the Rebuilding free-for-all that has been the Rockets—Wood’s previous team—the last couple of seasons. The Mavs are expecting a big impact from Wood, and if he can prove both that his numbers are more Meaningful than empty calories and his defense won’t keep him off the floor in high-leverage moments, then he could very well make SI look foolish for not counting on a leap sooner.

Mike Conley

Conley was ranked No. 43 on the Top 100 for 2022, and then he played the fewest minutes per game of his career since his rookie season, averaged his fewest points per game since 2012, and went from reliable defender to target in the postseason. With all those factors plus Conley turning 35 before opening night, he misses the cut for this year’s Top 100. Conley could certainly still be a useful player for many good teams. His days as a top tier floor general on both sides of the floor now appear to be firmly in the past. Perhaps a change of scenery could help boost him back on the list.

Grant Williams helped the Celtics reach the NBA Finals last season. Winslow Townson/USA Today network

Grant Williams

Williams was obviously a key ingredient to Boston’s run to the Finals. He also plays in a perfect context for his particular skillset, and his impact began to wane in the latter rounds of the playoffs. Williams can clearly help great teams, however. It would be surprising if he doesn’t make the list rather soon.

Bogdan Bogdanovic

Bogi was very close to making the cut, but it’s hard to shake the specialist label off him, and he also plays in a favorable system as a shooter off Trae Young’s gravity.

Mitchell Robinson

Centers are always difficult to rank on these types of lists, and Robinson’s game is still a little too one-note for inclusion, even if he does thrive at the rim on both ends of the floor.

More NBA Coverage: