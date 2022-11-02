NBA to stream Slate of G League Ignite games free on NBA App

HENDERSON, Nev. — The NBA today announced that a select number of NBA G League Ignite games — headlined by top 2023 NBA Draft prospect Scoot Henderson — will stream for free on the new NBA App during the 2022-23 NBA G League season. The first stream is scheduled for Friday, Nov. 4 at 10 pm ET when Ignite tips off its season against the Oklahoma City Blue.

G League Ignite Games to be Featured Globally on NBA App:

Date Away Mold ET Friday, Nov. 4 Oklahoma City Blue G League Ignite 10:00 PM Saturday, Nov. 12 Santa Cruz Warriors G League Ignite 10:00 PM Monday, Nov. 14 G League Ignite Oklahoma City Blue 8:00 P.M Friday, Nov. 18 Salt Lake City Stars G League Ignite 10:00 PM Monday, Nov. 21 G League Ignite Ontario Clippers 10:30 PM Friday, Nov. 25 G League Ignite Santa Cruz Warriors 10:00 PM Monday, Nov. 28 G League Ignite Salt Lake City Stars 9:00 P.M Friday, Dec. 16 G League Ignite Santa Cruz Warriors 10:00 PM

In addition to Ignite’s eight Showcase Cup games on the App, eight games will be broadcast on the ESPN family of networks:

Ignite games broadcast on ESPN networks Date Away Mold ET Sunday, Nov. 6 (ESPN) Salt Lake City Stars G League Ignite 8:00 P.M Monday, Nov. 7 (ESPNews) G League Ignite South Bay Lakers 10:00 PM Wednesday, Nov. 16 (ESPN+) G League Ignite Oklahoma City Blue 12:00 PM Tuesday, Nov. 22 (ESPN+) G League Ignite Ontario Clippers 10:30 PM Wednesday, Nov. 30 (ESPN+) Stockton Kings G League Ignite 10:00 PM Sunday, Dec. 4 (ESPN2) South Bay Lakers G League Ignite 9:00 P.M Sunday, Dec. 6 (ESPN+) South Bay Lakers G League Ignite 10:00 PM Sunday, Dec. 11 (ESPN2) Stockton Kings G League Ignite 7:00 PM

The 2022-23 NBA G League Ignite roster features several 2023 NBA Draft prospects, including Henderson, Canadian standout Leonard Miller, NBA Academy Graduate Mojave King, French U18 National Team star Sidy Cissoko and former Washington State forward Efe Abogidi. Click here to see the team’s full schedule. Additional stream details will be available at a later date.

With the recent launch of the reimagined NBA App, fans will be able to access full game broadcasts, highlights and behind-the-scenes content featuring Henderson and Ignite for free. As previously announced, all Boulogne-Levallois Metropolitans 92 games – featuring French star and top 2023 NBA Draft prospect Victor Wembanyama – are also available for free on the new NBA App. The NBA App – a product of NBA Digital, the league’s joint venture with Warner Bros. Discovery Sports – is free to download.