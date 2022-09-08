NBA To Launch NFT Fantasy Basketball Game With Sorare

NFT platform Sorare will launch an officially licensed NFT-based Fantasy basketball game for the NBA’s 2022-23 season which begins on October 18 as it enters into a multi-year relationship between the National Basketball Association (NBA), National Basketball Players Association (NBPA ).

The NFT platform will be authorized to use official NBA league and team logos on all of its products as part of the partnership.

Anyone above the age of 18 is welcome to play the Sorare NBA game for free. Interested users can sign up for the game’s waiting list here.

The game will allow users the chance to put together a Squad of NFT-based digital collectibles representing their preferred players and teams to gain points based on the “real-life performance” of NBA players.

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver, stated “Our partnership with Sorare will give NBA fans an entirely new way to engage with our teams and players. With Sorare’s Emerging NFT Fantasy platform, we see significant opportunities to broaden our community of fans and grow NBA basketball around the world.”

Nicolas Julia, Co-Founder and CEO at Sorare, noted “The NBA and the players have been at the Forefront of digital experiences and Collectibles and our game gives basketball fans the Ultimate sports entertainment experience where they can play like a general manager, own their own game, and foster real-world connections.”

This is Sorare’s third collaboration with a US sports league solidifying the company’s expansion in the United States. Notably, Major League Baseball announced a partnership with Sorare in May to launch its online game.

Additionally, Sorare holds rights with more than 280 international soccer clubs playing in prestigious leagues like the Serie A in Italy, the Bundesliga in Germany, and La Liga in Spain.