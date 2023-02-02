NBA Thursday parlay at mega (+891) odds, today 2/2 — Pickswise

We are continuing the NBA week with a mouthwatering 7-game slate on Thursday. It is headlined by a doubleheader on TNT that begins with Memphis visiting Cleveland before Milwaukee plays host to the Clippers. The Lakers, Heat, Knicks, Mavericks, Warriors and Nuggets are also taking the court.

Here is a look at Thursday’s mega parlay.

Grizzlies ML (+172)

Mavericks -4.5 (-110)

Bucks -4 (-110)

Parlay odds: +891

For this parlay we are going with two favorites against the spread — one on an alternate number — and an underdog on the money line. Let’s break down each of the legs.

Memphis Grizzlies ML over Cleveland Cavaliers (+172)

The Grizzlies are playing the second game of a back-to-back scenario, but when you can get them this far into plus-money in any situation it’s an opportunity that should be taken. Plus, Memphis should be eager to get right back on the court to make amends for Wednesday’s Collapse (the Grizzlies led Portland by 6 going into the fourth quarter only to get outscored 38-22 and lose 122-112). Meanwhile, Cleveland is just 6-8 SU in its last 14 contests following Tuesday’s 100-97 setback against Miami. Donovan Mitchell is averaging a mere 15.2 ppg over the past 5 games and has shot no better than 37.5% in 4 of the last 5. I’m Rolling with Ja Morant and company.

Dallas Mavericks -4.5 over New Orleans Pelicans (-110)

As usual, Zion Williamson is out for the Pelicans, this time with a hamstring injury. New Orleans was once 26-17 but now finds itself at 26-26. Yes, for those counting that means this team is on a 9-game losing streak. The Pelicans have won only twice since they last faced Dallas, which was on January 7, when the Mavericks prevailed 127-117. Luka Doncic delivered a triple double in that encounter (34 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists) and continued to play well in January. He averaged 31.3 ppg, 9.3 rpg and 6.8 apg for the month. Look for the Mavs to win and cover.

Milwaukee Bucks -4 over Los Angeles Clippers (-110)

Milwaukee is not about to let Boston pull away in the Eastern Conference standings. The 2020-21 NBA Champions have won 5 in a row and are within 2.5 games of the Celtics. All 5 of the Bucks’ recent victories have come by at least 8 points, including 3 by double digits (1 by 25 points and another by 20). Since missing almost 2 weeks because of knee soreness, Giannis Antetokounmpo has led his team in points and rebounds in all 5 games upon his return and he also led the way in assists on 2 of those 5 occasions. The Clippers are in the midst of a 6-game road trip and a stretch during which they are playing a ridiculous 10 of 11 games away from home. The Bucks can take advantage.

