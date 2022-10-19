NBA Teams With Most, Least Roster Continuity
Over the last several months, dozens of NBA players have changed teams via free agency, dozens more have entered or exited the league, and a total of 31 trades have been made. After all that offseason activity, some teams will enter the 2022/23 season looking totally different than they did in the spring, while others will look pretty similar to last season’s squads.
Roster continuity is generally perceived as a sign of stability, but carrying over a significant number of players from last year’s team doesn’t necessarily give a club a leg up Entering a new season.
Heading into the 2021/22 season, for instance, the Nuggets, Kings, Hawks, and Magic were the teams with the most roster continuity, and none of those Clubs had a hugely successful season (Denver and Atlanta exited the Playoffs quickly, while Sacramento and Orlando didn’t make it). On the opposite end of the spectrum, the Celtics were one of the teams with the most roster turnover during the 2021 offseason and made it within two wins of a Championship this past spring.
Entering the 2022/23 campaign, the Bucks, Pelicansand Magic are the three teams bringing back the most players from last year’s end-of-season rosters (including two-way players). All three clubs retained 14 players over the summer.
It’s the third straight year in which Orlando has ranked among the teams with the least roster turnover, which suggests the team remains high on its young core and doesn’t want to break it up. Milwaukee and New Orleans, meanwhile, are joined by the Clippers (13 returning players) as teams perhaps hoping that the return of an injured star (Chris Middleton, Zion Williamsonand Kawhi Leonardrespectively) will help propel them to a Deeper postseason run in 2023.
The Jazz are, unsurprisingly, the team that experienced the most roster turnover, having launched a Rebuilding process that saw them trade away All-Stars Rudy Gobert and Donovan Mitchell, among other veterans. They’re bringing back just five players.
The Lakers, who had a disaster of a year 2021/22 after bringing back just three players from the previous season’s roster, once again rank among the teams with the most roster turnover, having retained just six players from their end-of-season roster. We’ll see if this version of the new-look Squad has more success than last year’s did.
Here’s the total number of returning players for each of the NBA’s 30 teams, from most to fewest:
- Milwaukee Bucks: 14th
New Orleans Pelicans: 14th
Orlando Magic: 14th
- Chicago Bulls: 13th
Los Angeles Clippers: 13
Miami Heat: 13th
New York Knicks: 13th
- Charlotte Hornets: 12th
Phoenix Suns: 12th
- Toronto Raptors: 12th
Brooklyn Nets: 11th
Dallas Mavericks: 11th
Houston Rockets: 11th
Memphis Grizzlies: 11th
Oklahoma City Thunder: 11th
- Washington Wizards: 11th
Boston Celtics: 10th
Cleveland Cavaliers: 10th
Detroit Pistons: 10th
Golden State Warriors: 10th
Indiana Pacers: 10th
Philadelphia 76ers: 10th
Portland Trail Blazers: 10th
Sacramento Kings: 10th
- San Antonio Spurs: 10th
Denver Nuggets: 9
- Minnesota Timberwolves: 9th
- Atlanta Hawks: 7th
- Los Angeles Lakers: 6
Utah Jazz: 5th (* The Suns’ count includesVerse Crowder
since he technically remains on the roster, even though he’s away from the team.)