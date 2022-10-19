NBA Teams With Most, Least Roster Continuity

Over the last several months, dozens of NBA players have changed teams via free agency, dozens more have entered or exited the league, and a total of 31 trades have been made. After all that offseason activity, some teams will enter the 2022/23 season looking totally different than they did in the spring, while others will look pretty similar to last season’s squads.

Roster continuity is generally perceived as a sign of stability, but carrying over a significant number of players from last year’s team doesn’t necessarily give a club a leg up Entering a new season.

Heading into the 2021/22 season, for instance, the Nuggets, Kings, Hawks, and Magic were the teams with the most roster continuity, and none of those Clubs had a hugely successful season (Denver and Atlanta exited the Playoffs quickly, while Sacramento and Orlando didn’t make it). On the opposite end of the spectrum, the Celtics were one of the teams with the most roster turnover during the 2021 offseason and made it within two wins of a Championship this past spring.

Entering the 2022/23 campaign, the Bucks, Pelicansand Magic are the three teams bringing back the most players from last year’s end-of-season rosters (including two-way players). All three clubs retained 14 players over the summer.

It’s the third straight year in which Orlando has ranked among the teams with the least roster turnover, which suggests the team remains high on its young core and doesn’t want to break it up. Milwaukee and New Orleans, meanwhile, are joined by the Clippers (13 returning players) as teams perhaps hoping that the return of an injured star (Chris Middleton, Zion Williamsonand Kawhi Leonardrespectively) will help propel them to a Deeper postseason run in 2023.

The Jazz are, unsurprisingly, the team that experienced the most roster turnover, having launched a Rebuilding process that saw them trade away All-Stars Rudy Gobert and Donovan Mitchell, among other veterans. They’re bringing back just five players.

The Lakers, who had a disaster of a year 2021/22 after bringing back just three players from the previous season’s roster, once again rank among the teams with the most roster turnover, having retained just six players from their end-of-season roster. We’ll see if this version of the new-look Squad has more success than last year’s did.

Here’s the total number of returning players for each of the NBA’s 30 teams, from most to fewest:

Milwaukee Bucks: 14th

New Orleans Pelicans: 14th

Orlando Magic: 14th Chicago Bulls: 13th

Los Angeles Clippers: 13

Miami Heat: 13th

New York Knicks: 13th Charlotte Hornets: 12th

Phoenix Suns: 12th Toronto Raptors: 12th

Brooklyn Nets: 11th

Dallas Mavericks: 11th

Houston Rockets: 11th

Memphis Grizzlies: 11th

Oklahoma City Thunder: 11th Washington Wizards: 11th

Boston Celtics: 10th

Cleveland Cavaliers: 10th

Detroit Pistons: 10th

Golden State Warriors: 10th

Indiana Pacers: 10th

Philadelphia 76ers: 10th

Portland Trail Blazers: 10th

Sacramento Kings: 10th San Antonio Spurs: 10th

Denver Nuggets: 9 Minnesota Timberwolves: 9th Atlanta Hawks: 7th Los Angeles Lakers: 6

Utah Jazz: 5th (* The Suns’ count includesVerse Crowder