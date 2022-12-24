NBA Team Spreads Holiday Cheer To Their Local Residents

It’s the most wonderful time of the year! As people all over the world get in the Holiday spirit and prepare for their families and friends to Fellowship with laughs, food and gifts, there are still so many who don’t have this opportunity.

The Washington Wizards have made it a priority to stay connected to southeast DC The organization and the players want to make sure this community is not just where they come to practice at the Entertainment and Sports Arena but that

Checkout the photos below and the video above from Bradley Beal and Monumental Basketball Thanksgiving Outreach…

For the second consecutive year, Daniel Gafford held his Annual Holiday Jingle Ball Event in partnership with Off My Block (OMB). This event provided 200 families with hot meals, barbers and braiders, toys, coats, hats, scarves, socks, and hygienic packages.

Monte Morris celebrated the season by visiting kids at a local DC children’s hospital. Morris surprised 20-30 kids with Christmas gifts and spent time visiting with each child. Additionally, each child received an autographed Wizards item and a Monte Morris poster. Morris also provided gifts, autograph items, and posters to kids at a Flint, Michigan, children’s hospital.

Anthony Gill, and his wife Jenna, Hosted a holiday event in partnership with Little Lights. The event, held at Hopkins Housing in Southeast DC, provided a series of holiday themed activities and dinner to over 45 youth.

