NBA takes away Doncic’s surreal technical foul

The NBA has rescinded a technical foul called against Luka Doncic for yelling at one of his own teammates.

The ref had mistakenly thought the Dallas Mavericks star was shouting at him and called a foul.

Early in the third quarter, Doncic was unhappy with his team’s defense when OKC Thunder’s Shai Gilgeous-Alexander got to the basket very easily against and drew a foul for an and-one opportunity.

The Mavs no.77 aired his frustration at his teammate Dwight Powellbut also gave him some encouragement.

Imagine Doncic’s shock when the ref instantly called him for a technical foul. Referee JB De Rosa thought the Slovenian star was raising his voice at him.

“I’m talking to my teammate, man!” complained Doncic.

Confident he was right

Despite the referee’s refusal to budge on the in-game call, Doncic was sure he was right and confident of getting the T overturned one way or another.

“I’ll get that one back for sure,” said Doncic post-game when Reporters asked if that was his first technical foul for shouting at a teammate.

“They said that I looked at him, but I didn’t look at him.

“We sent about seven Angles to the NBA office, so they can see I was yelling at teammates.”

Reputation precedes him

This may be an example of the Mavericks’ guard’s Reputation preceding him.

Doncic is known for arguing with the refs, so he may have lost any benefit of the doubt on this occasion.

In fact, Doncic is no stranger to a technical, with six already this season and 17 in the last campaign.

In 2022/23 so far, only Kevin Durant (eight), Dillon Brooks, Bojan Bogdanovic, Draymond Green and Anthony Edwards (seven) have more.

This time, Doncic was wronged, but perhaps it will make him reflect on his on-court behavior going forward.