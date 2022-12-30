NBA Suspends Two Pistons Players, Nine Magic Players For Roles In Fracas

The league has suspended two Pistons players and nine Magic players for their roles in an altercation during the second quarter of a game yesterday, the NBA has announced (Twitter link).

Pistons guard Killian Hayes was given the harshest punishment, a three-game suspension without pay. Magic center Moritz Wagner has been suspended for two games, also without pay. Detroit guard Hamidou Diallo was also dinged for a one-game suspension. Both Hayes and Diallo will be held out of the team’s road game against the Bulls Friday.

Hayes, Wagner and Diallo were all ejected from the game Wednesday night, which Detroit won 121-101, for their roles in the on-court confrontation that began when Wagner pushed Hayes out of bounds into the Pistons’ bench while the two were scrambling for a Loose ball. Diallo subsequently shoved Wagner in the back, but Hayes then escalated the conflict when he punched Wagner in the back of the head. Wagner appeared to lose consciousness after the impact. Several Magic players left the bench to support Wagner, all of whom have also been penalized for doing so.

The NBA is additionally suspending eight additional Orlando players after they left the bench to support Wagner during the scuffle: guards Cole Anthony, RJ Hampton, Gary Harris and Kevon Harrisswingmen Franz Wagner and Admiral Schofieldand big men Wendell Carter Jr. and Mo Bamba.

The league’s press release indicates that the NBA will stagger the absences of the Magic players to ensure Orlando has enough available bodies for its ensuing two contests. Anthony, Gary Harris, Hampton, Bamba, and Carter will miss the team’s next game, Friday against the Wizards. Wagner will also begin his two-game suspension Friday. The others will miss the team’s January 4 Matchup against the Thunder.