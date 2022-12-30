NBA suspends Pistons’ Killian Hayes 3 games, Magic’s Moe Wagner 2 games after fight

The NBA handed down a long list of suspensions on Thursday after the fight between the Detroit Pistons and Orlando Magic on Wednesday.

The league suspended Pistons guard Killian Hayes three games for his role in the altercation. Magic forward Moe Wagner, who sparked the Brawl by shoving Hayes out of bounds with a hip check, received a two game suspension.

Hamidou Diallo, Cole Anthony, RJ Hampton, Gary Harris, Kevon Harris, Admiral Schofield, Franz Wagner, Mo Bamba and Wendell Carter Jr. all received a one-game suspension. Diallo shoved Wagner during the fight, and the others all left the bench area.

The eight Magic players who were suspended for leaving the bench will serve their suspensions on a staggered basis.

Just before Halftime on Wednesday night, Wagner and Hayes were chasing down a loose ball in the backcourt when Wagner knocked Hayes into the Pistons bench. Hayes quickly responded and punched Wagner in the back of the head — which sent Wagner falling hard straight down into the bench while a much larger altercation broke out behind him.

Wagner, Hayes and Diallo were ejected from the game.

The Pistons beat the Magic 121-101.

