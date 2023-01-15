NBA Suspends Houston Rockets Jalen Green and Jae’Sean Tate For Involvement In Skirmish vs. Kings

HOUSTON – The NBA announced Sunday morning the penalties for the Houston Rockets and Sacramento Kings for Friday night’s scuffle between Garrison Mathews and Malik Monk.

The two respective parties who were involved in the altercation were both fined. Mathews was penalized $35,000 for initiating the altercation and taunting, while Monk received a $25,000 fine for continuing the dispute.

In addition to Mathews and Monk, the NBA also fined Rockets Rookie Tari Eason $30,000 for escalating the confrontation.

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button