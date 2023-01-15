NBA Suspends Houston Rockets Jalen Green and Jae’Sean Tate For Involvement In Skirmish vs. Kings

HOUSTON – The NBA announced Sunday morning the penalties for the Houston Rockets and Sacramento Kings for Friday night’s scuffle between Garrison Mathews and Malik Monk.

The two respective parties who were involved in the altercation were both fined. Mathews was penalized $35,000 for initiating the altercation and taunting, while Monk received a $25,000 fine for continuing the dispute.

In addition to Mathews and Monk, the NBA also fined Rockets Rookie Tari Eason $30,000 for escalating the confrontation.

The NBA announced a pair of suspensions for Jalen Green and Jae’Sean Tate. The NBA ruled that Green and Tate will be suspended one game without pay for leaving the bench area during the on-court quarrel.

Green and Tate will serve their suspensions Sunday afternoon during the Rockets’ road game against the Los Angeles Clippers.

The argument between Mathews and Monk took place with 11 minutes and 9 seconds left in the fourth quarter. Mathews fouled Monk when both players were Pursuing a loose ball.

Mathews, Monk and Eason were ejected, along with Kings’ forward Chimezie Metu. Metu was not penalized for his involvement.

With the suspensions of Green and Tate, the Rockets will be severely short-handed against the Clippers. Houston will also be without starting point guard Kevin Porter Jr., who will miss his second consecutive game due to a left foot contusion.

