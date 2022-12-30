NBA Suspends A Total Of 11 Different Players For Magic-Pistons Altercation

The Orlando Magic visited the Detroit Pistons on Wednesday night in a game between two young teams that are looking to find their footing in the Eastern Conference.

Younger teams always seem to be more competitive in the NBA in terms of tempers possibly flaring and this was the case right before halftime.

With about 33 seconds left in the first half, Pistons guard Killian Hayes looked to pick up a loose ball in transition when he was shoved out of bounds into the Pistons’ bench by Magic forward Moritz Wagner, causing a bench-clearing altercation to ensue.

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button