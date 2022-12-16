NBA Suns vs Clippes Same Game Parlay Predictions at +941

Losers of 5 games in a row, the Phoenix Suns head to Crypto.com Arena in hopes of turning things around against Paul George and the Clippers. As always, I’ve prepared a Same Game Parlay for tonight’s game.

I was just 1 Marcus Morris three away from Landing last night’s Timberwolves vs Clippers SGP, so hopefully we get that bit of luck back on tonight’s bet.

Let’s jump into my bet now!

LA Clippers ML (+170)

Marcus Morris 20+ points (+280)

Same Game Parlay odds: +650)

LA Clippers ML (+164) over Phoenix Suns

Phoenix is ​​in big trouble right now after their most recent loss at Houston in which they failed to crack the 100 point mark for the 2nd time in 4 games. During this losing streak, teams have beaten them by an average of 15.2 points per game. There’s a long list of injuries right now, with the most notable names being Devin Booker and Deandre Ayton. With those two out of the lineup, I just can’t see how the Suns can be competitive against a strong Clippers team that’s on a 3-game win streak. Phoenix does have the edge over the past 10 games head-to-head, but I wouldn’t put too much weight on those numbers due to their current situation around the team.

The Clippers could be without Kawhi Leonard here, as it is a 2nd night of a back-to-back, but they still have Paul George, and with him in the lineup they are 14-8 SU this season. After seeing them cover the spread in 4 of their last 5 overall and go 8-0 SU in their last 8 home games on a Thursday, I expect the Clippers to dominate this one in front of the home fans.

Marcus Morris 20+ points (+280)

With Paul George, Kawhi Leonard and Reggie Jackson out of the lineup, Morris automatically becomes the number one scoring option for the Clippers. That’s not necessarily a bad thing. He’s had some pretty impressive games against the Suns over the past few meetings scoring 20 or more points in 4 of the last 5 games against them. Phoenix is ​​in a funk now having lost 5 games in a row, their defense has been suspect over that period of games with opponents shooting over 50% against them over their last 3 outings. In his last 5 games, his usage rate has gone down, but that was to be expected with Kawhi and PG taking the bulk of the shots offensively. The efficiency stayed the same though, Morris is around 45% from inside the Perimeter and 39% from three, which is really solid for only the 3rd option on offense for LA.

Phoenix also has a few important players out for this game, not having to deal with the likes of Devin Booker, Jae Crowder and Cam Johnson is certainly a plus for Morris here. Deandre Ayton is also questionable, if he doesn’t play that would open up the lane completely and Morris would have very little issues getting to 20 points here.

