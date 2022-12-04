NBA Sunday parlay at mega (+701) odds, today 12/4

The NBA week concludes with an 8-game slate today. There are several intriguing matchups, including getting the opportunity to fade the sinking Spurs and back Boston for another big win. Both of those games are involved in my mega parlay, so let’s dive right in!

Suns -9.5 (-110)

Celtics -3 (-110)

Lakers ML (+120)

Parlay odds: +701

Phoenix Suns -9.5 (-110) over San Antonio Spurs

The Spurs have won only once since October 30. Since it’s now the beginning of December, you can picture how rough it has been in San Antonio. They are 1-15 in their last 16 games and have been the biggest embarrassment in the league. They are on a 10-game losing streak in which they rank 30th in Offensive rating, defensive rating, EFG%, true shooting percentage, and more. Along with losing the games outright, they have been getting beaten so badly that they have failed to cover the spread in 8 consecutive games. The only somewhat good news for them is that Chris Paul will be sidelined for this game, but still, the Suns have won 6 of their last 7 games and have talent from their starting 5 to their bench. Continue to fade the Spurs and make some profit in the process.

Boston Celtics -3 (-110) over Brooklyn Nets

Jimmy Butler’s return spoiled Boston’s 5 game-winning streak, but the Celtics have an excellent chance to start a new one on Sunday. The key to betting on the Celtics is to identify when they play teams that have below-average defense on the Perimeter because that is where the Celtics do their damage. Boston averages 16.9 3-pointers made per game, which ranks 1st in the NBA, and it’s because their entire starting 5 is lethal from beyond the arc. It’s not every day that a starting power forward is shooting 45.8% from deep (Grant Williams) and the starting center is shooting 47.6% from downtown (Al Horford). The Nets have been playing better basketball since Kyrie Irving returned, but they’ve allowed the 10th most 3-pointers, and their opponents have the 4th highest 3-point percentage in the league.

Los Angeles Lakers ML (+120) over Washington Wizards

I did not expect to be betting on the Lakers this early in the season. After their horrid start, I thought it was another lost season unfolding. However, Anthony Davis is putting up MVP-caliber numbers and Russell Westbrook has been adding solid minutes off the bench. They have won 4 of their last 5 games, and most recently took down Giannis Antetokounmpo and Khris Middleton in Milwaukee. They will travel to the nation’s capital for Sunday’s game to face the Wizards, who have become a 3-man show. Bradley Beal, Kristaps Porzingis and Kyle Kuzma are the heart and soul of this Washington squad. They have very little depth on their bench and will be without Rui Hachimura, who is now week-to-week with an ankle injury. Los Angeles should capitalize when those three are not all on the floor, so the Lakers are a great underdog play.

