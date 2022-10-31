NBA Style Rankings: Timberlands, racing jackets and more; cousins ​​make the list

This week’s NBA Style Rankings were a bit more competitive than last week’s, as the league has found its early-season stride with pregame fits. Moving forward, we’ll bump the number of rankings up from five to 10 to highlight as many best-dressed players as possible.

A few guys could have made the list twice. Let’s break down this past week.

Because of injury, Sochan just made his NBA debut last week, but he’s already found himself on this week’s fashion rankings. The Rookie from Baylor seems to change his hair color every few months, so I figured he may also express himself through fashion this season.

If there ever was a way to modestly wear Louis Vuitton shoes, Sochan made it happen here. They let the shoes be the focal point of the fit – and also found a purple sweater to tie it all together. As a sneakerhead myself, I can always respect when the shoes are what make the outfit. Even though he’s still finding his footing in the league as a player, he seems to be a veteran when it comes to fashion.

I almost forgot that Philadelphia – and not Milwaukee – was the city of brotherly love when I saw Antetokounmpo wearing his brother Giannis’ jersey. Everything I’ve seen from Thanasis, especially the way he hypes up Giannis on the sideline, leads me to believe he couldn’t be more proud of his younger brother.

The idea to tuck in the jersey and rock the baggy, washed jeans was well played. Who knows? Maybe Thanasis’ support has contributed to this impressive run Giannis has started the season with.

Everything about Simons on the court has improved substantially year to year since being drafted. The same goes for his pregame fits. His yellow Atelier button-down matches perfectly with his Nike Dunks and he found the perfect shade of brown for his pants not to conflict with his shirt.

The fit itself is bright enough to bring out the all-black Louis Vuitton duffle bag. I appreciate how all of his accessories are black – from the bag to the iPad to the headphones to the buttons on his shirt. Whether or not the accessories matching was intentional, it was fly enough for Simons to make his first appearance in these rankings.

From what I’ve seen so far from Nickeil Alexander-Walker, cousin of Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, he’ll likely be a player you’ll often see on this list.

The purple jacket with the light blue denim is a great match. But also pay attention to the parts of the jacket with Darker patches of purple, making it easier to pull off the red Jordan 1s. Another fit I’m not happy about having to put this low.

Porter is from Seattle, but if I had to guess by this fit, I would’ve guessed Los Angeles. The Puma and Palomo Collaboration shirt is the perfect amount of eye-catching without being overbearing, I think the subtlety of the blue contributes to that.

The beanie, although black, is a great compliment to the fit, since he’s also wearing black shoes and sporting a black Louis Vuitton backpack. All things considered, this was a great fit that I hated having to put so low, but it was a competitive week.

Any love for the late, great Kobe Bryant will usually have you in good standing in my rankings. My thought process was simple when I first saw this outfit: not too much, but very effective.

Having a dark-colored shirt with light yellow pants seemed like a smart choice, considering Bryant spent all 20 years of his career in Lakers purple and gold. Brown has often spoken publicly about the impact Bryant had on him, and you can tell with this fit.

blood all on my timberlands. pic.twitter.com/vGs7bK4lkY — LeagueFits (@leaguefits) October 28, 2022

I admittedly initially scrolled past this post and mistook Gilgeous-Alexander for Travis Scott, which is a compliment when discussing his fashion. Gilgeous-Alexander’s Supreme biker jacket was fit for a 24-year-old averaging a career-best 31 points, seven assists, five rebounds and 2.4 steals on 37 percent shooting from 3-point range.

Per usual, I’ll always appreciate rings and an accessory from the belt loop.

Frankly, Simmons has had a rough time on the court to begin the season. But despite what goes on between those lines, they can count this fit as a win. Not very many can say they reached the No. 3 spots on these rankings.

The first thing that caught my eye about this fit was the multicolored pants with big pockets. The pants were so fresh that all he needed to do was throw on a white tee and white coat. The forest green Beanie is for great measure.

Well. 2: Patty Mills, Brooklyn Nets

Mills stepped into Barclays Center knowing he was the best dressed. The best part: It didn’t take a ton of effort. They simply brought out a denim-on-denim jean and jacket combo with the New York City fan-favorite Timberlands.

Oh, and of course, the shades mean business.

Oubre paying Homage to Denny Hamlin with his FedEx racing jacket doesn’t happen every day … but Oubre getting fresh does. I can’t predict the future, but I imagine he’ll be on these rankings several times throughout the season.

First off, the jacket makes the fit, but a few things must be pointed out. The black jeans with a patch on the left Shin saying “Baptized By Fire” have a bell-bottom look near the ankles. Additionally, it’s Oubre’s brand Dope$oul. He’s found a positive, creative expression outside of basketball that he can rock on the way to games.

Finally, the gold watch and rings are nice accessory pieces.

(Photo of Kelly Oubre Jr.: Bill Streicher / USA Today)a