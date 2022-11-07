NBA Style Rankings: Jazz players find their places, KAT sports the BMW and more

As we’re finding our stride with the NBA Style Rankings, you’ll notice a couple of new faces this week, as well as some returners. Leather jackets and shirts might be the sign that we’re transitioning from fall to winter, because we’re seeing it more and more as of late.

Another competitive week sees a new No. 1 and even Highlights some Halloween fun. If you’re a Utah Jazz fan, you may want to pay attention. Let’s get into the rankings below:

Vando and THT win halloween. pic.twitter.com/BMvdXGQfij — LeagueFits (@leaguefits) November 1, 2022

It’s only right I have at least one Halloween costume for this edition. Vanderbilt and Horton-Tucker, in their first seasons with the Utah Jazz, dressed as “Craig” and “Smokey” from the classic movie “Friday,” starring Ice Cube (Craig) and Chris Tucker (Smokey).

This was a creative costume that also let me know their movie taste at least extends back until around the time they were born.

9. Brandon Boston Jr., LA Clippers

It’s all in the shirt for the second-year Clippers guard Brandon Boston. The Bape and Garfield collab shirt isn’t something you see every day, and whenever I see a collaboration with a brand like Bape, I’ll likely be interested.

Because of how impressive the shirt is, all it took was some distressed jeans and a pair of shoes. I prefer this approach rather than a fit with flashy shoes or pants that could take away from the shirt. Simplicity is key here for the Georgia native.

Nothing like that crisp fall air before a game 🍂 pic.twitter.com/xWbXPEJFKv — Miami HEAT (@MiamiHEAT) November 4, 2022

Last week was great for Tyler Herro. Not only did they hit a game-winning 3-pointer to defeat the Sacramento Kings, but he also made his NBA Style Rankings debut.

Based on what I’ve seen previously from Herro’s interest in high fashion, this probably was a last-minute fit for him. And if that’s true, it only adds to how crisp this nonchalant pregame fit is: the Givenchy white camo jacket with white cargo pants and white shoes (third photo) and a white Goyard backpack for good measure. He’s ready for an NBA game but, at the same time, could be the freshest person on your nearest ski slope.

Saturday Night Fit 💧 pic.twitter.com/Ga7XnDLGEU — Minnesota Timberwolves (@Timberwolves) November 5, 2022

The Timberwolves All-Star has been a pleasant surprise this season with his pregame fits. I’ve noticed a couple of looks from him when he breaks out the BMW gear, but this is, by far, the best I’ve seen.

This looks like the front of a red BMW E30 M3, made roughly between 1986-91. The cargo pants and Jordan 1s pull the sweater together nicely, and the chains and shades are the perfect accent pieces. Minnesota is just 5-5 through its first 10 games, but Towns has been on point with his pregame fits this season.

Back-to-back Appearances here for Simmons, who has had a great run with his sense of fashion. The suede shirt with multiple shades of brown makes the pockets on the front stand out since the different colors highlight different things on each side.

One of the most subtle parts about this fit is the brown swoosh and Sole of Simmons’ white Air Force 1s match the Beanie he’s wearing. Simmons ended up sitting out this game because of an injury, but he still showed up so quickly.

Bazley makes his first appearance on these rankings, and he does so rocking quite possibly the most unique pair of pants I’ve ever ranked.

It was clear Bazley knew to let his pants be the most eye-catching part of his fit. The black jacket/black Beret combination adds an extra layer, making it feel a bit worldly. And although the shoes are white, they’re still Louis Vuitton sneakers. The black Ferrari and Range Rover make for a top-tier backdrop.

The second-year Rockets guard is making his debut on the rankings this season, but you may want to familiarize yourself with him. He was one of the stories of the 2021 NBA Draft with his suit. Not much has changed since draft night for Green; he’s clearly still arriving to games with the same confidence he showed then.

There are many things to like about his leather Louis Vuitton jacket. First, the recognizable “LV” logo looks to be almost engraved on the leather, so you’ll feel them when you touch the jacket. Next, the pockets built into the front of the jacket are not only visually appealing, but also functional. Not many accessories are necessary for this fit, but the chains and black nail paint were just enough.

Kuzma is known for being one of the most fashionable players in the league — for better or worse, depending on your sense of style. Generally speaking, I think his fits are pretty hit or miss, but I can appreciate this look for a few reasons.

The first being the leather shirt. At first glance, it almost looks like a jacket, but it’s, indeed, a button-down leather shirt. The rose-gold watch and futuristic shades make for great accessory pieces. And the hat is something I’ve never seen before: If you look close enough, there’s a pocket above the brim. If I had to bet on anyone from these rankings wearing something I’ve never seen before, my money would’ve been on Kuz.

Rolling out the Goyard luggage is an added flex.

The Jazz may be the surprise of the league thus far with a 7-3 record, but what Alexander-Walker is doing with his pregame fits is far from a shock. The purple Louis Vuitton Letterman jacket was more than enough to be the focal point of the fit, but one could make the argument that each part of Alexander-Walker’s look is the focal point. Typically, I appreciate just one focal point, but I had to make an exception here.

The Newcastle Brown Ale Nike Dunks match perfectly with the orange “L” on the letterman, and he found pants with accents of purple, orange and yellow, all of which are colors throughout the fit. The gold ring on his index finger is the lone piece of jewelry, but it stands out because of that.

Clarkson, someone I’m surprised took so long to make an appearance on this list, stole the show this week. The orange vest with the low Syracuse Nike Dunks matched perfectly. Notice the tan pockets, which, to me, make the orange stand out even more.

I hope you can appreciate baggy pants as much as I do. Clarkson definitely has contributed to his spot on these rankings. The long-sleeve white tee adds to the look; I can’t imagine a short-sleeve shirt looking this smooth with the vest.

Lastly, I can’t forget the black nails. The level of confidence it takes to paint your nails is something I can respect.

(Photo of Jordan Clarkson: Chris Gardner/Getty Images)