NBA Style Rankings: Damar Hamlin’s love in Indiana, Denver’s Western night and more

Week 12 of the NBA Style Rankings, the second week of 2023, marks an assortment of coats, suits and cowboy hats. Nikola Jokic stayed true to his statement on wearing suits during pregame, and one player’s casual outfit may be more impressive than most people’s best. And of course, we’ve got you covered on newcomers this week.

Let’s get into it.

Welcome to the rankings, Poole. His yellow jacket not only looks comfortable but also is very necessary for the recent storms throughout northern California. It looks to be a Nike ACG jacket, and as a fan of Nike in general but specifically their ACG collection, I see the vision here.

It’s Western Night at the Ball, and these guys dressed appropriately 🤠#ULTRADrip pic.twitter.com/E72ERqj5rX — Denver Nuggets (@nuggets) January 7, 2023

Who doesn’t love Western nights? The Denver Nuggets Hosted one at Ball Arena on Jan. 6, and Brown and Jordan clearly showed up and showed out.

Brown could almost double as Woody from “Toy Story” with his denim, orange shirt and cowboy hat. The brown boots tie in nicely with his shirt, and he added a denim jacket with fur around the neck. The Mustache also sells this for Brown.

Jordan Rocked black from head to toe, literally if we include his hat. Rather than a denim jacket, Jordan broke out a black leather jacket with tassels hanging from the arms. He also has flower designs on his dress shirt with white accents. Notice the silver toes on his boots, as well. It’s all in the details for Jordan.

Starting from the top, Westbrook is wearing a trucker hat from his brand, Honor the Gift. His sweater reminds me so much of Cal’s mascot Oski the Bear in the best way possible. Westbrook also went with baggy white pants and black boots.

My favorite part about the former MVP’s sense of style is that it’s so unpredictable. You can never truly put a finger on what Westbrook might decide to wear, and I can respect that.

By now, we know Clarkson is a regular in the rankings. This week, it’s the Cherry brand, from the hat to his shirt to his sweatpants. This seems like a more relaxed fit from Clarkson, but even those have the potential to look better than others’ best. Check out his watch and bracelet — and what looks like his AirPods Max with black feathers.

that shirt goes so harddd. 🌟 » https://t.co/STmYnhEQwG pic.twitter.com/ZcvDeMxeKL — Minnesota Timberwolves (@Timberwolves) January 4, 2023

Can’t go wrong with a classic photo of Michael Jordan guarding a young Kobe Bryant. Edwards Rocked this on a graphic T-shirt, along with a dark brown, striped flannel and baggy, light brown sweatpants. The third-year pro is on pace for career highs in points, rebounds and assists this season.

Is that Williams or Clark Kent? I think Kent didn’t have a sense of style like Williams. My favorite part about this fit is the subtle difference in denim color between the jacket and jeans. His pants are a bit darker and can almost blend in with his boots. The jacket, intentionally shorter than his white button-down shirt, is lighter and bluer than the jeans.

The black tie really gives this the Kent feel, but Williams’ versatility when it comes to fashion is almost as impressive as his play on the court in his first season.

The first word that comes to mind when I see this fit is “futuristic.” It’s almost reminiscent of motocross the way the leather pops. Not much else necessary with something as eye-catching as this. He’s got a Cuban link around his neck, an iced-out watch and a couple of rings.

3. Nikola Jokić, Denver Nuggets

Jokić has expressed his affinity for suits, and he’s staying true to it. Another week, another formal fit for the two-time MVP. He’s got the blue pinstripe suit with a pastel purple turtleneck underneath. As we see more from Jokić and his suits, I’m noticing he has a preference for brown dress shoes — and I can understand why.

Last month, Jokić averaged 29.2 points, 12.3 rebounds and 10.1 assists on 60.4 percent shooting from the field. They’re not just looking the part; he’s playing it, too.

It’s been a minute since we’ve seen Herro in the rankings, but he bounced back with one of the coldest coats of the winter — that actually looks extremely warm. With a focal point like this, all he needed were the white pants and cream-colored boots. I’d be remiss if I didn’t mention the ice Herro is rocking.

If you look closely enough, his shades have tints of red that make them almost match his coat

“I just wanted to show support for a fellow Pittsburgh native and athlete, and let him and his family know that all of us here are thinking of him and praying for him.” TJ McConnell arrived in a Damar Hamlin jersey tonight.💙❤️ pic.twitter.com/dlMesOBtou — Indiana Pacers (@Pacers) January 4, 2023

The overwhelming support for Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin hasn’t been confined to a specific sport. After collapsing and being resuscitated on the field on Jan. 2, Hamlin has been making continued progress and is awake with his family.

McConnell is rocking the Hamlin jersey, and he’s tucking his Pacers team sweats into his socks. I’ll always show love for fits with jerseys as the focal point, but the meaning here Landed McConnell in the rankings without question for the first time.

(Photo: Garrett Ellwood/NBAE via Getty Images)