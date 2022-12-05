NBA Style Rankings: All-black everything, Rosa Parks love and a Supreme Hoodie

We’re nearly two months in with our NBA Style Rankings, and we’re starting to see some regulars in addition to a fair amount of newcomers each week. Several players have paid their respects to various people with their fashion senses; this week, we get to see a civil rights activist.

Let’s get into the rankings.

The 2022 Rookie of the Year has played only 12 games this season, but he’s still providing high-quality fits. Cunningham’s Crewneck sweatshirt is relatively simple, but a great look. Notice the tri-colored wrists on each side. They threw on a pair of ripped jeans and Air Force 1s, but the Crewneck is the focal point.

love that some dude named john dropped his jacket off at the Thrift and now it’s on leaguefits. pic.twitter.com/VhLZyjl4mL — LeagueFits (@leaguefits) December 4, 2022

Unless Alexander-Walker’s got a family member named John who passed this varsity jacket down to him, he’s a true thrifter. He’s also got a graphic tee with a racing car. The sweatpants make this fit more casual, but you can still see he’s got a pair of Jordan 1s.

Alexander-Walker’s casual fits come together better than most with what seems like minimal effort.

I imagine it must be hard to look this cool at 7-foot-2, but that’s no problem for Bol. The graffiti on the pants reminds me of a New York City Subway train, just in a more stylish and cohesive way. The white Vetements shirt was the perfect touch to go with pants this flashy. And we can’t ignore the red Goyard backpack.

Bol has been known for his style since before his NBA daysso it’s great to finally have him appear in the rankings.



(Barry Gossage/NBAE via Getty Images)

Payne has started 12 of 20 games this season for the Suns, and he’s not lacking confidence on or off the court. The purple Supreme Hoodie matches well with the yellow Eric Emmanuel sweatpants with purple lettering. Nike Dunks have taken over the streetwear scene the past few years, and Payne’s purple Dunks tie the entire fit together flawlessly.

Here’s more support that Mills could be the coolest person in every room he’s in. Who do you know that can pull off a Rick Owens-type, Oversized V-neck sweater with shades indoors?

Unless you know Mills, your options are likely limited. His pants feature patches of fabric from a multitude of jeans to create an abstract look that adds an edge to his fit. He’s got the white Beanie and white boots for good measure.

One time for business casual. Antetokounmpo could double as Clark Kent here with his cardigan, dress shirt, tie and dress shoes. They added the shades for an extra layer of cool.

Antetokounmpo is a great wild card when it comes to his sense of style. He’s never afraid to mix it up — and that’s always applauded in these rankings.

I’d be smiling if I were Lillard, too. The Blazers have exceeded early expectations, and his teammate Anfernee Simons is blossoming into a young star.

As for this fit: The Rhude sweatsuit is a great casual-yet-expensive look that he pulls off with ease. The yellow jacket and forest green pants play well off each other. A white T-shirt and chains was all Lillard needed to complete the fit.

Tatum seems to be everywhere as of late with the Celtics currently owning the best record in the NBA. Much of that attention comes — and rightfully so — from his performance on the court.

But I’m here to show love to what he does off the court. Tatum has paid homage to several people with his fits this season, and this past week, it was civil rights activist Rosa Parks, best known for her Montgomery bus boycott. It looks like Tatum is also wearing a white Richard Mille watch.

cue up the ruff Ryders anthem. pic.twitter.com/C2ynRzeA1p — LeagueFits (@leaguefits) November 28, 2022

I’ve mentioned before that Towns’ fits have been a pleasant surprise this season, but now, he’s become a regular in the rankings.

The Ruff Ryders jersey reminds us of the late Legend DMX, and Towns rocks it over a white Hoodie that brings out the flashes of white in the jersey. He’s got an iced-out watch and Cuban link on each wrist, black cargo pants and black Off-White Air Force 1s. The All-Star has had a nice variety of dressier outfits to balance out these more casual looks.

Haliburton came dressed in all black, from the shoes to the shades, for his first game back in Sacramento since being traded last season.

The NBA’s league leader in assists knew all eyes would be on him, and dressed like it. The first word that comes to mind when looking at this fit: crisp. Everything is on point and gives off a heavy rock type of vibe. Well done here by Haliburton.

(Photo of Jayson Tatum: Brian Babineau/NBAE via Getty Images)