NBA Stat Proves That There Is A Definitive King Of 3-Pointers

Stephen Curry of the Golden State Warriors is a player unlike any other in the NBA.

His accomplishments say it all: a four-time champion, two-time scoring champ, eight-time All-Star, two-time MVP, and now a Finals MVP too.

However, one thing that people always bring up when discussing Curry is his ability to land some wild three-point shots.

Sure enough, he’s the best to ever do it in the history of the league.

Most games with at least 9 made threes: — Klay Thompson (8)

— Damian Lillard (9)

In fact, he holds a very special place in the NBA right now.

Curry has 38 games with at least 9 three-pointers made.

Coming in second place are James Harden and Damian Lillard with 9 games and then Klay Thompson with 8.

Curry is light-years ahead of other athletes when it comes to this particular type of basket.

Once again, he is proving that no one comes close to him.

Curry Continues To Cook

Some people thought Curry’s career would slow down at this point, but he just had one of the best seasons of his life.

While it is true that he hit a rough patch during the year and was less consistent than normal, he ended up leading his team back to the NBA Finals for the first time in years.

And, sure enough, they won it all.

Curry is not just a three-point king, he is also good at other types of shots and is an excellent facilitator on the floor.

The guy has a lot of positive and important features that make him a team leader and MVP.

But when you look at his three-point stats, you can’t help but feel the awe of what he accomplishes.

Other players try to slow or stop him, but Curry is still so incredibly dominant.