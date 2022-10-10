NBA Star’s Hilarious Tweet To Cleveland Browns Fans

On Sunday, the Cleveland Browns fell to 2-3 when they lost to the Los Angeles Chargers at home in Ohio by a score of 30-28.

The Browns are now on a two-game losing streak (they lost to the Atlanta Falcons in Week 4), and both were extremely close games.

Their first game of the season (a loss to the New York Jets) was decided by just one point (31-30), so there is good reason to believe they could have won at least one of these games that came down to the wire .

After the loss to the Chargers on Sunday afternoon, New Orleans Pelicans star CJ McCollum sent out a hilarious tweet to fans of the Browns.

McCollum: “Browns fans. . I encourage us all to give ourselves 15 minutes of Therapeutic deep breathing, preferably outside. Eat some comfort food Tonight and try to forget all about the fact that we could legit be 4-1.”

His post has nearly 4,000 likes in less than 24 hours, so clearly, people were amused.

McCollum has played for the Portland Trail Blazers (and Pelicans) over his nine seasons in the NBA, but he is from Ohio.

He was recently at a game last month when the Browns beat the Pittsburgh Steelers by a score of 29-17 to win their second game of the year.

Last season, McCollum averaged 22.1 points, 4.3 rebounds and 5.1 assists per contest in 61 regular season games for the Trail Blazers and Pelicans.

He also helped the Pelicans make the NBA Playoffs for the first time since 2018.

The Pelicans will play their first game of the 2022-23 NBA season on Oct. 19 when they visit the Brooklyn Nets at Barclays Center in New York.

