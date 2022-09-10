NBA Stars Come Together To Discuss A Legendary Move

The NBA Hall of Fame will induct more historic superstars this weekend, including San Antonio Spurs Legend Manu Ginobili.

For those who didn’t watch basketball in the early-to-mid 2000s, Ginobili’s name might not stoke a lot of emotion.

But for those who paid attention to the game back then, Ginobili is someone special.

During his time in the league, he was the best Sixth Man in the NBA – he even won the award one time.

Manu Ginobili revolutionized the NBA with one simple move. Before he’s enshrined into the @HoopHallNBA stars reflect on the Legacy of the Eurostep. #NBAHOF pic.twitter.com/S9s8JYUOvC — NBA TV (@NBATV) September 9, 2022

But there is another aspect of his game that deserves celebration: his Eurostep.

A new video released by the NBA has a slew of star players and coaches talking about Ginobili and his form of play.

When you watch footage of him playing, you see how Ginobili was able to duck, weave, and make his way to the basket because of his Eurostep.

No one did it like him – and no one has ever since.

Ginobili Greatness

For 16 years, Ginobili poured his heart and soul out onto the court for the Spurs.

This earned him two All-Star appearances, the 2007-08 Sixth Man of the Year award, four NBA Championship rings, and now induction into the Hall of Fame this weekend.

It has been a long time coming – and well earned.

The guard wasn’t even picked in the first round of the draft (he was actually 28th in the second round) but he ended up outshining and exceeding all expectations.

He became a very crucial part of the Spurs during the early 2000s and was considered part of the team’s Unstoppable big three alongside Tim Duncan and Tony Parker.

It’ll be Duncan who inducts Ginobili into the Hall of Fame and he is sure to celebrate this terrific, fast, one-of-a-kind star.