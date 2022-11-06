NBA Star Wants To Join Commanders’ New Ownership Group

Washington Commanders Introduce Carson Wentz

ASHBURN, VA – MARCH 17: A view of a Washington Commanders helmet on display during a press conference to introduce quarterback Carson Wentz at the Inova Sports Performance Center on March 17, 2022 in Ashburn, Virginia. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)

A DMV native and lifelong fan of the Washington Commanders, Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant is hopeful that he can one day become a part of the franchise’s new ownership group should Dan Snyder sell the team.

