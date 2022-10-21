NBA Star Stephen Curry’s Former Bay Area Mansion Just Hit the Market for $9 Million

When the Golden State Warriors made the move from Oakland to San Francisco in 2019, point guard Stephen Curry had to give up his East Bay digs due to the commute. Now, the Behemoth Manse that the NBA star and his wife Ayesha custom-built is back on the market once again.

Located in the Suburbs of Alamo, the epic estate was completed in 2018 and sold for $6.4 million just one year later in an off-market deal, current owner Sam Hirbod told The Wall Street Journal. Fast forward three years, Curry’s former pad is now asking $8.9 million.

Sited on nearly one and a half acres, the home offers six bedrooms, eight and a half baths and a range of flashy amenities that were customized to Curry’s tastes. Think a vegetable garden for Ayesha, a Billiards room and home theater for Steph and even a personalized Playhouse for their kids.

The stylish lounge.

The couple enlisted Stephen Kubitschek to spearhead the abode’s design. The 8,163-square-foot interior feels ultra modern thanks to the 30-foot ceilings, large expanses of glass, heated Italian wood floors and double-sided fireplaces. Like many contemporary homes, the layout is centered around indoor-outdoor living. Custom Fleetwood sliding doors connect the living area with the backyard, which plays host to a Saltwater infinity pool, a cabana, a pizza oven, a smoker and a grill.

The upscale kitchen.

You can expect a fair share of glitzy features fit for basketball royalty, too. According to Hirbod, Steph dropped $500,000 on the media center, which is equipped with a top-notch projector and sound system. Since Ayesha’s is quite the gourmet, the kitchen has been decked out with dual islands, Miele and Sub-Zero appliances and sleek, European-style cabinets. Of course, there’s also a seven-car garage for your collection.

Upstairs, there are separate guest and children wings that make the primary suite feel all the more private. The Curry’s one-time suite is as luxurious as you’d imagine with a 1,160-square-foot terrace and not one but three walk-in closets. If you ever dreamed of living like a professional athlete, now’s your chance.

Bonnie King of Compass has the listing.

Click here to see all the photos of Steph Curry’s former Bay Area home.

Steph Curry former home

