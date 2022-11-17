NBA Star Russell Westbrook Opens Up About Being a Dad of Three: ‘Blessed and So Grateful’

Russell Westbrook, Nina Westbrook

Kai Byrd for Black Love, Inc.

Russell Westbrook is reflecting on life as a father of three.

Speaking on a panel at the 5th Annual Black Love Summit on Saturday, the 34-year-old Los Angeles Lakers star said that he’s “most proud” of the bond he has with his kids.

“I would probably say being a father, I’ve been Blessed and so grateful,” said Westbrook, noting the best part of his day is the “6:00 am wake-up with my kids.”

“That to me is what I’m most proud of. And taking ’em to school, picking them up, that to me keeps me whole and it keeps me going,” added the NBA star, who is dad to twin daughters Jordyn and Skye, 3, and son Noah, 5.

Reflecting on how things have changed from the beginning of his career in 2008 to the present day, Westbrook said that “every day is changing,” and celebrated his wife Nina for “her constant sacrifice.”

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE’s free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Kier Gaines, Russell Westbrook, Nina Westbrook

Kai Byrd for Black Love, Inc.

RELATED: NBA Player Russell Westbrook and Wife Nina Announce They’re Expecting Twin Girls

“I do think that it should be acknowledged and you should be proud of that. Just to sacrifice and through all these years, of so many different changes, and a lot of the changes honestly have been based around me and my career and what I “ve been doing,” he shared.

“She’s been holding s–t down from start to finish, and now been able to see her grow into the things that she’s been wanting to do while still supporting me and doing stuff with the kids, and doing this and doing that,” he added of his wife. “I’m just grateful to have a partner able to do all that sacrifice. Now we’re here.”

Kier Gaines, Russell Westbrook, Nina Westbrook

Kai Byrd for Black Love, Inc.

In a 2018 YouTube video, Westbrook proclaimed “being a dad is more important to me than anything else.”

“Family is always the most important thing for me, regardless of what I do,” he said at the time, shortly after announcing his Twins were on the way.

“It’s important that Noah knows I’m his dad first and not a basketball player or anything else that I do,” continued Westbrook. “That’s the most important part to me — to make sure that being a father, husband and a family man is more important than anything else.”