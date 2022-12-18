NBA star Jimmy Butler has his coffee love affair and second career

Whether it’s on the basketball court or behind the bar, Miami Heat star Jimmy Butler is determined to be the best. That’s why he has involved himself in every step of the process when creating his own coffee company, Bigface Brand.

“I want to be in every Zoom call, every meeting, on every sourcing trip, no matter where it is, anywhere around the world,” Butler said at the CNBC Small Business Playbook on Dec.14. “Just because I want to let people know, yes, my name is in it, on it, it’s a part of it, but I’m actually in it, I’m actually with it, I’m going to these places and I’m learning more and more every single day.”

Like many others at the peak of Covid-19 quarantine, the six-time NBA All Star said he found himself bored. With his newfound downtime, Butler decided to combine both his love of competition and coffee in creating his own coffee brand.

The brand began gaining traction when the NBA was forced to move its operations and games to Orlando to play its “bubble” season, where Butler found the coffee options unsatisfactory. Taking matters into his own hands, Butler started selling $20 cups of coffee to fellow NBA players, cups that he brewed himself with an espresso machine he brought to use in his Orlando hotel room, using beans from El Salvador.

“From when the [NBA] Bubble started I wanted to be the best barista,” Butler said. “Now Bigface Brand, Bigface coffee is a real thing, and I’m just trying to get the best coffee and the best experience out to the world.”