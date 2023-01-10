NBA Star Ja Morant Reveals His Goal Of Becoming A Billionaire By 30 — ‘I’m A Brand. I’m A Business’

If you’re familiar with Memphis rap, you know the classic song “Where Dem Dollas At” ​​by Gangsta Boo.

While the late rapper’s song is a staple for those who live in the southern city, it also serves as a wake-up call for anyone looking to level up financially. And one of Memphis’ most prominent figures, Ja Morant, is tapping in and making plans to get all the “dollars” he can.

The Memphis Grizzlies point guard declared that he wants to be a Billionaire by age 30.

According to Forbes, Morant and his mother created the ambitious goal of reaching Billionaire status just after his rookie season.

“Me and my mom started a saying right after the season,” Morant told Forbes. “Be a Billionaire by 30. That’s my goal. So I have seven years.”

With a lucrative rookie extension and several brand deals, the 23-year-old might be well on his way.

In July 2022, Morant renewed his contract with the Grizzlies. “The deal is worth at least $193 million and potentially up to $231 million,” NBA reported at the time.

Spotrac also estimates that the total contracted extension earnings will be nearly $234 million.

In addition to his on-court earnings, Morant recently inked a deal with Nike for a signature shoe deal, the Ja 1.

Designated by Nike as the company’s first Generation Z signature athlete, the Ja 1 was intrinsically inspired by the player’s explosive athleticism.

“NIKE, Inc. is honored to partner with Ja Morant to serve the future of Athletes and sport,” Scott Munson, Nike VP, Global Men’s Basketball, said in a news release. “Morant, Nike Basketball’s first Gen Z signature athlete, is a Revolutionary player who quickly became a global star with his unmatched athleticism and exciting style of play.”

And while the exact details of Morant’s shoe deal were not available to the public, Morant’s contemporaries like Zion Williamson inked deals that were reportedly worth $75 million. Forbes also reports that Morant has sponsorship deals with Panini, Hasbro, and Beats by Dre.

Additionally, AfroTech previously reported that Morant teamed up with the streaming giant, Hulu, to be a part of the “Hulu Sellouts” campaign.

If Morant is successful in the pursuit of billions, he will join LeBron James and Michael Jordan as the only two NBA players, as of this writing, to reach Billionaire status. And he is actively working to ensure all his moves represent the future he desires.

“It’s always about protecting your brand and your image,” Morant told Forbes. “That’s the top thing [Tee] taught me. Now, I’m a brand. I’m a business. I have to protect my image to have a good business.”