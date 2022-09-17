NBA star Harrison Barnes humbled by new Ames High gym Dedication

Harrison Barnes couldn’t believe the love that came his way Thursday night.

The current NBA star and former Ames High and North Carolina great was on hand for the Dedication of the new Harrison Barnes Gymnasium and Court at Ames High School. They received countless thank-yous for helping make the state-of-the-art gym a reality.

“It’s a lot of love,” Barnes said. “To be able to come back here, see so many familiar faces, to be able to tell people thank you for allowing me to have success, embracing my family and continuing to support me.”

Barnes wanted nothing but the best for the school that helped send him on the path to becoming an NBA great.

Former Ames High basketball player and NBA star Harrison Barnes speaks during the Ames High School's new Harrison Barnes Gymnasium and Court Dedication ceremony at the school Thursday.

Barnes develops into a star at Ames

He started off as a skinny freshman not sure if he’d ever make the varsity and went on to lead Ames on a 53-game winning streak that included back-to-back undefeated state championships in 2009 and 2010. During his time as a Little Cyclone, Barnes surpassed the great Fred Hoiberg as the school’s all-time leading scorer with 1,787 points, made first-team all-state, earned Gatorade Player of the Year honors and was named Mr. Basketball in Iowa.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button