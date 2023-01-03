NBA Star Donovan Mitchell Shows Support For Damar Hamlin After Breaking Cavaliers’ Franchise Points Record

CINCINNATI — Cleveland Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell scored the most points in an NBA game since 2006 last night (71)—and took some time to shout out Damar Hamlin following the career night.

Mitchell’s Cavs took out the Chicago Bulls 145-134 on Thursday.

“Prayers up for the Bills’ safety, man,” Mitchell said at the end of his press conference. “I heard about it, I didn’t see it but I wish him and his family [the best]. We are praying for him. All of us in the locker room. Kevin Love actually hit me, and we wanna make sure from the Cavaliers organization that we wish him the best.”

The safety tackled Bengals’ wide receiver Tee Higgins in the first quarter and then immediately collapsed after getting up from the play. Paramedics administered CPR and an AED on the field before transporting him to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center.

Fans immediately found a GoFundMe toy drive fundraiser that Hamlin started in 2020. The original goal was $2,500, and as of this writing, the total had surpassed $3.5 million in donations. Click here to support.

