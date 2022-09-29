NBA Star Admits He Thought He Was Going To The Lakers

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JULY 16: DeMar DeRozan and LeBron James smile on the court during the Drew League Pro-Am on July 16, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Cassy Athena/Getty Images)

DeMar DeRozan had a different destination in mind before joining the Chicago Bulls last year.

Speaking is The Old Man & the Three podcast, the five-time All-Star said he was “hell-bent on playing for the Lakers.” The California native assumed he would go home to join forces with LeBron James and Anthony Davis.

