NBA Sneakers of the Day: Zion Williamson, Klay Thompson, Devin Booker and more

Zion Williamson Rocked his new Jordan Zion 2 while scoring 25 points vs. the Utah Jazz. The New Orleans Pelicans lost 122-121 in overtime, though.

Check out these other nice shoes from Klay Thompson, Devin Booker and more:

Zion Williamson Oct 23, 2022; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; General view of the shoes worn by New Orleans… Oct 23, 2022; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; General view of the shoes worn by New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson (1) during warm ups before the game against the Utah Jazz at Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

Klay Thompson Oct 23, 2022; San Francisco, California, USA; The shoe of Golden State Warriors guard Klay Thompson… Oct 23, 2022; San Francisco, California, USA; The shoe of Golden State Warriors guard Klay Thompson (11) before the game against the Sacramento Kings at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

Devin Booker Oct 23, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; The shoes of Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker (1)… Oct 23, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; The shoes of Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker (1) pictured at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

De’Aaron Fox Oct 23, 2022; San Francisco, California, USA; The shoes of Sacramento Kings guard De’Aaron Fox (5)… Oct 23, 2022; San Francisco, California, USA; The shoes of Sacramento Kings guard De’Aaron Fox (5) before the game against the Golden State Warriors at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

Donovan Mitchell Oct 23, 2022; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; A detail of the shoes of Cleveland Cavaliers guard Donovan… Oct 23, 2022; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; A detail of the shoes of Cleveland Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell (45) before the game between the Cavaliers and the Washington Wizards at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Oct 23, 2022; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-AlexanderÕs shoes during warm… Oct 23, 2022; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-AlexanderÕs shoes during warm ups before a game against the Minnesota Timberwolves at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-USA TODAY Sports

Keegan Murray Oct 23, 2022; San Francisco, California, USA; The shoes of Sacramento Kings forward Keegan Murray (13)… Oct 23, 2022; San Francisco, California, USA; The shoes of Sacramento Kings forward Keegan Murray (13) during the second quarter against the Golden State Warriors at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

Caris LeVert Oct 23, 2022; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; A detail of the shoes of Cleveland Cavaliers guard Caris… Oct 23, 2022; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; A detail of the shoes of Cleveland Cavaliers guard Caris LeVert (3) during the second half against the Washington Wizards at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

Onyeka Okongwu Oct 23, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; The shoes of Atlanta Hawks forward Onyeka Okongwu (17) shown… Oct 23, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; The shoes of Atlanta Hawks forward Onyeka Okongwu (17) shown on the court during the game against the Charlotte Hornets during the second half at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Devonte’ Graham Oct 23, 2022; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; General view of the shoes worn by New Orleans… Oct 23, 2022; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; General view of the shoes worn by New Orleans Pelicans guard Devonte’ Graham (4) during warm ups before the game against the Utah Jazz at Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

Jackson Hayes Oct 23, 2022; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; General view of the shoes worn by New Orleans… Oct 23, 2022; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; General view of the shoes worn by New Orleans Pelicans center Jaxson Hayes (10) during warm ups before the game against the Utah Jazz at Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

Herb Jones Oct 23, 2022; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; General view of the shoes worn by New Orleans… Oct 23, 2022; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; General view of the shoes worn by New Orleans Pelicans forward Herb Jones (5) during warm ups before the game against the Utah Jazz at Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

Trey Murphy Oct 23, 2022; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; General view of the shoes worn by New Orleans… Oct 23, 2022; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; General view of the shoes worn by New Orleans Pelicans guard Trey Murphy III (25) during warm ups before the game against the Utah Jazz at Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

Monte Morris Oct 23, 2022; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; A detail of the shoes of Washington Wizards guard Monte… Oct 23, 2022; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; A detail of the shoes of Washington Wizards guard Monte Morris (22) during the first half Cleveland Cavaliers at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

Rudy Gay Oct 23, 2022; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; General view of the shoes worn by Utah Jazz… Oct 23, 2022; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; General view of the shoes worn by Utah Jazz forward Rudy Gay (22) during warm ups before the game against the New Orleans Pelicans at Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

Jonas Valanciunas Oct 23, 2022; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; General view of the shoes worn by New Orleans… Oct 23, 2022; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; General view of the shoes worn by New Orleans Pelicans center Jonas Valanciunas (17) during warm ups before the game against the Utah Jazz at Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports