NBA Sneakers of the Day: Stephen Curry, Devin Booker, Damian Lillard and more

Golden State Warriors icon Stephen Curry Rocked his Under Armor Curry Flow 10 ‘Iron Sharpens Iron’ in the 123-128 loss vs. the Denver Nuggets.

Check out below more amazing sneakers from last night’s NBA action featuring Devin Booker and Damian Lillard:

Stephen Curry SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA – OCTOBER 21: A close up of the sneakers worn by Stephen Curry… SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA – OCTOBER 21: A close up of the sneakers worn by Stephen Curry #30 of the Golden State Warriors during their game against the Denver Nuggets at Chase Center on October 21, 2022 in San Francisco, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

Devin Booker PORTLAND, OREGON – OCTOBER 21: The Nike shoes of Devin Booker #1 of the Phoenix Suns… PORTLAND, OREGON – OCTOBER 21: The Nike shoes of Devin Booker #1 of the Phoenix Suns are seen during the game against the Portland Trail Blazers at Moda Center on October 21, 2022 in Portland, Oregon. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

Damian Lillard PORTLAND, OREGON – OCTOBER 21: The Adidas shoes of Damian Lillard #0 of the Portland Trail… PORTLAND, OREGON – OCTOBER 21: The Adidas shoes of Damian Lillard #0 of the Portland Trail Blazers are seen during the game against the Phoenix Suns at Moda Center on October 21, 2022 in Portland, Oregon. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

Chris Paul PORTLAND, OREGON – OCTOBER 21: The shoe of Chris Paul #3 of the Phoenix Suns is… PORTLAND, OREGON – OCTOBER 21: The shoe of Chris Paul #3 of the Phoenix Suns is seen during the game against the Portland Trail Blazers at Moda Center on October 21, 2022 in Portland, Oregon. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

Nikola Jokic SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA – OCTOBER 21: A close up of the sneakers worn by Nikola Jokic… SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA – OCTOBER 21: A close up of the sneakers worn by Nikola Jokic #15 of the Denver Nuggets during their game against the Golden State Warriors at Chase Center on October 21, 2022 in San Francisco, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

Klay Thompson SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA – OCTOBER 21: A close up of the sneakers worn by Klay Thompson… SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA – OCTOBER 21: A close up of the sneakers worn by Klay Thompson #1 of the Golden State Warriors during their game against the Denver Nuggets at Chase Center on October 21, 2022 in San Francisco, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

Herb Jones Oct 21, 2022; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; A detailed view of the shoes worn by New… Oct 21, 2022; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; A detailed view of the shoes worn by New Orleans Pelicans guard forward Herbert Jones (5) during the second half against the Charlotte Hornets at the Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Sharpe-USA TODAY Sports

Devonte Graham Oct 21, 2022; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; A detailed view of the shoes worn by New… Oct 21, 2022; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; A detailed view of the shoes worn by New Orleans Pelicans guard DevonteÕ Graham (4) during the first half against the Charlotte Hornets at the Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Sharpe-USA TODAY Sports

Draymond Green SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA – OCTOBER 21: A close up of the sneakers worn by Draymond Green… SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA – OCTOBER 21: A close up of the sneakers worn by Draymond Green #23 of the Golden State Warriors during their game against the Denver Nuggets at Chase Center on October 21, 2022 in San Francisco, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

Jonathan Kuminga SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA – OCTOBER 21: A close up of the sneakers worn by Jonathan Kuminga… SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA – OCTOBER 21: A close up of the sneakers worn by Jonathan Kuminga #00 of the Golden State Warriors during their game against the Denver Nuggets at Chase Center on October 21, 2022 in San Francisco, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

Jordan Poole SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA – OCTOBER 21: A close up of the sneakers worn by Jordan Poole… SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA – OCTOBER 21: A close up of the sneakers worn by Jordan Poole #3 of the Golden State Warriors during their game against the Denver Nuggets at Chase Center on October 21, 2022 in San Francisco, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

Andrew Wiggins SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA – OCTOBER 21: A close up of the sneakers worn by Andrew Wiggins… SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA – OCTOBER 21: A close up of the sneakers worn by Andrew Wiggins #22 of the Golden State Warriors during their game against the Denver Nuggets at Chase Center on October 21, 2022 in San Francisco, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

Pascal Siakam NEW YORK, NEW YORK – OCTOBER 21: Detail of the Nike sneakers worn by Pascal Siakam… NEW YORK, NEW YORK – OCTOBER 21: Detail of the Nike sneakers worn by Pascal Siakam #43 of the Toronto Raptors during the first half against the Brooklyn Nets at Barclays Center on October 21, 2022 in the Brooklyn Borough of New York City. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

OG Anunoby NEW YORK, NEW YORK – OCTOBER 21: Detail of the Adidas sneakers worn by OG Anunoby… NEW YORK, NEW YORK – OCTOBER 21: Detail of the Adidas sneakers worn by OG Anunoby #3 of the Toronto Raptors during the first half against the Brooklyn Nets at Barclays Center on October 21, 2022 in the Brooklyn Borough of New York City. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

Joe Harris NEW YORK, NEW YORK – OCTOBER 21: Detail of the Nike sneakers worn by Joe Harris… NEW YORK, NEW YORK – OCTOBER 21: Detail of the Nike sneakers worn by Joe Harris #12 of the Brooklyn Nets during the first half against the Toronto Raptors at Barclays Center on October 21, 2022 in the Brooklyn Borough of New York City. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

Fred VanVleet NEW YORK, NEW YORK – OCTOBER 21: Detail of the sneakers worn by Fred VanVleet #23… NEW YORK, NEW YORK – OCTOBER 21: Detail of the sneakers worn by Fred VanVleet #23 of the Toronto Raptors during the first half against the Brooklyn Nets at Barclays Center on October 21, 2022 in the Brooklyn Borough of New York City. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

Royce O’Neale NEW YORK, NEW YORK – OCTOBER 21: Detail of the Nike sneakers worn by Royce O’Neale… NEW YORK, NEW YORK – OCTOBER 21: Detail of the Nike sneakers worn by Royce O’Neale #00 of the Brooklyn Nets during the first half against the Toronto Raptors at Barclays Center on October 21, 2022 in the Brooklyn Borough of New York City . NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

Gary Trent Jr NEW YORK, NEW YORK – OCTOBER 21: Detail of the Adidas sneakers worn by Gary Trent… NEW YORK, NEW YORK – OCTOBER 21: Detail of the Adidas sneakers worn by Gary Trent Jr. #33 of the Toronto Raptors during the first half against the Brooklyn Nets at Barclays Center on October 21, 2022 in the Brooklyn Borough of New York City . NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

Thaddeus Young NEW YORK, NEW YORK – OCTOBER 21: Detail of the Nike sneakers worn by Thaddeus Young… NEW YORK, NEW YORK – OCTOBER 21: Detail of the Nike sneakers worn by Thaddeus Young #21 of the Toronto Raptors during the first half against the Brooklyn Nets at Barclays Center on October 21, 2022 in the Brooklyn Borough of New York City. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

Day’Ron Sharpe NEW YORK, NEW YORK – OCTOBER 21: Detail of the Adidas sneakers worn by Day’Ron Sharpe… NEW YORK, NEW YORK – OCTOBER 21: Detail of the Adidas sneakers worn by Day’Ron Sharpe #20 of the Brooklyn Nets during the second half against the Toronto Raptors at Barclays Center on October 21, 2022 in the Brooklyn Borough of New York City . The Nets won 109-105. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)