NBA Slams Hate Speech in Wake of Kyrie Irving’s Controversial Tweet

The NBA is making clear where it stands on the issue of inclusion.

The league issued a statement Saturday condemning hate speech and vowing to continue working with people around the NBA to ensure they understand the impact of their words and actions in regard to race and religion. The statement comes on the heels of Nets guard Kyrie Irving‘s promotion of a controversial antisemitic film on social media.

“Hate speech of any kind is unacceptable and runs counter to the NBA’s values ​​of equality, inclusion and respect,” the statement reads. “We believe we all have a role to play in ensuring such words or ideas, including antisemitic [sic] ones, are challenged and refuted and we will continue working with all members of the NBA community to ensure that everyone understands the impact of their words and actions.”

