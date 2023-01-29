NBA Slam Dunk Contest Participants Revealed

The Slam Dunk Contest during the NBA’s All-Star Weekend has always been a fan-favorite event.

From Vince Carter’s acrobatics to Aaron Gordon battling with Zach LaVine to Michael Jordan dunking from the free-throw line, the dunk contest has always been a staple of the mid-season break in the NBA.

Over the last couple of seasons though, many have said that the Slam Dunk Contest has lost its touch not only due to the change in rules and guidelines, but due to the creativity of the dunks.

