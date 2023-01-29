NBA Slam Dunk Contest Participants Revealed

The Slam Dunk Contest during the NBA’s All-Star Weekend has always been a fan-favorite event.

From Vince Carter’s acrobatics to Aaron Gordon battling with Zach LaVine to Michael Jordan dunking from the free-throw line, the dunk contest has always been a staple of the mid-season break in the NBA.

Over the last couple of seasons though, many have said that the Slam Dunk Contest has lost its touch not only due to the change in rules and guidelines, but due to the creativity of the dunks.

Last year’s dunk contest was not too amusing, but with a fresh group of young, acrobatic and athletic players, the league is hoping to re-energize this event!

It’s Saturday night, ESPN’s Andrew Lopez Revealed that New Orleans Pelicans forward Trey Murphy III will participate in this year’s dunk contest, giving us the final participant for All-Star Weekend.

Previously, The Athletic’s Shams Charania reported that Shaedon Sharpe from the Portland Trail Blazers, KJ Martin from the Houston Rockets and Mac McClung from the NBA G League would be participating in this year’s dunk contest with the fourth participant being an unknown.

That fourth spot will be occupied by Trey Murphy III though, as reported by Lopez.

Out of this group, McClung is the oldest participant at 24-years-old, but KJ Martin has the most experience in the league, as he is in his third season with the Rockets.

This definitely has the makings of being a special group, as Sharpe, Martin, McClung and Murphy are all athletic, young players that have been known to have some special dunks.

As stated earlier, the 2023 AT&T Slam Dunk Contest will take place on Saturday, Feb. 18, the day before the 2023 NBA All-Star Game.

