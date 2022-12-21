NBA Sixth Man of the Year award ‘means nothing’

Brogdon shares honest thoughts on Sixth Man of the Year award Originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Malcolm Brogdon has embraced the sixth-man role since being traded to the Boston Celtics over the summer. The veteran guard wanted to be sent to the C’s despite knowing he’d come off the bench for Marcus Smart.

His willingness to adjust has paid dividends for Boston. Brogdon has Mostly been able to stay healthy — something he’s struggled with throughout his career — and be a key contributor to the second unit.

Brogdon’s efforts have put him squarely in the NBA Sixth Man of the Year conversation through the first 31 games of the season. As of Tuesday, he’s listed with +400 odds to win the award, trailing only Los Angeles Lakers guard Russell Westbrook (+150) and Golden State Warriors guard Jordan Poole (+300).

That isn’t the Trophy Brogdon is focused on, however.

“For me, that’s not important at all,” Brogdon said in an exclusive 1-on-1 with our Chris Forsberg. “Like I really don’t care about that award at all. I really want to win with this team. I came here to win a championship, to put up Banner 18. That accolade really means nothing. I want to win.”

That’s certainly the answer Celtics fans wanted to hear.

At this rate, there is a chance Brogdon ends up with both the Sixth Man of the Year award and a championship. Through 26 games, the 30-year-old is averaging 13.8 points, 4.1 rebounds, and 3.7 assists while shooting 48.6 percent from the floor. The C’s have the NBA’s second-best record at 22-9.

Boston will look to end its recent skid when it hosts Brogdon’s former team, the Indiana Pacers, on Wednesday night.